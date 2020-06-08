GOOD NEWS: One patient out of ICU after Midgee crash

AFTER a week in ICU in a critical condition, the 20-year-old involved in the Midgee crash on May 29 is now stable and being moved to a ward today.

The female is among two patients who were flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital following the two-vehicle crash which sadly killed 21-year-old Emily Barnett.

The female is believed to have a fractured spine, broken arms and shoulders.

The 20-year-old was in the vehicle with Ms Barnett.

A 56-year-old male remains in a critical but stable condition in ICU.

His condition has not improved.

The male was from the other vehicle.