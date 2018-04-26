Good Samaritans rush to help Rocky crash victims

Emergency services are on scene of a two-vehicle crash in The Range.

UPDATE: 10:10am

THE driver of the white ute involved in a two-vehicle crash this morning said a stuck indicator may have contributed to the incident.

The man, who did not require transport to the hospital, said he was unable to turn off his indicator as he was travelling up Canning St, The Range.

The other driver, a woman who required transport, was driving along Cambridge St in a red sedan which the two vehicle collided.

A Clayton's Towing employee confirmed the red vehicle was a "write-off”, while the white ute remained intact.

The woman driver was in a stable condition when paramedics transported her by vehicle to the Rockhampton Hospital.

Those at the scene praised the honesty of the driver of the white ute, saying "it's not often someone will tell the truth in these situations”.

The man driver said his history was otherwise untarnished, never having crashed in 76 years.

Employees from Clayton's towing service remained on the scene and kindly assisted the drivers of both vehicles.

A passer-by also showed kindness and consideration, stopping traffic, removing debris and turning the car off as emergency services arrived.

The Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service both attended the crash, which occurred about 9.20am.

9:30am

A WOMAN is in hospital and glass shattered across the road after a two-vehicle crash in South Rockhampton.

Paramedics arrived on scene shortly after the 9.20am emergency call to the intersection of Canning and Cambridge streets, The Range.

Two patients were assessed on scene, and one taken to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

It appears a white ute and red sedan were involved in the crash.

Debris are scattered across the road, and a bumper and licence plate are off to the side.