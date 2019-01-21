Good signs for Frenchville in pre-season friendly

DETERMINED EFFORT: Frenchville's Sam Reynolds continues to battle for possession despite hitting the deck in the pre-season friendly against the Magpies United Crusaders at Ryan Park on Saturday.

FOOTBALL: Frenchville coach Mat Wust said there was plenty to like about his team's performance against NPL Queensland side, the Magpies Crusaders United, at the weekend.

The Roos were right in the contest in the first half, and led their highly ranked rivals for more than 20 minutes, before eventually going down 5-1 in the pre-season friendly at Ryan Park on Saturday.

The home side were on the board first when Jordan Miller slotted a penalty midway through the first half.

They maintained that lead until the stroke of half-time when the Magpies levelled it up after converting a penalty of their own.

The Magpies clicked into gear in the second half, scoring four unanswered goals to finish the game strongly.

Wust said it was a great training run for his troops and an opportunity to trial some new things.

"I thought in the first half it was a very good game, a good contest,” he said.

"Both teams had opportunities to score and we went into the break at 1-all, which was probably deserved.

"That's an NPL quality team that is playing two levels above us and we matched them for 45 minutes before fatigue set in.”

Wust tried out some new player combinations, given the team will be without Tim Hickey and Michael Cay this year.

He said Ryan Hickey had his typically strong game, Tim Barker played well up front and Miller was outstanding.

"Defenders Nick Berry and Ben Forrest were very solid at the back. They played Michael Lyle pretty much out of the game in the first half, which is an effort in itself,” he said.

Magpies head coach Chris Gallo said it was a good hit-out for his team, and it was important to play against some different opposition.

"The first half they definitely tested us. I thought they were a really good team,” he said.

"They showed a lot of enthusiasm and endeavour and I think we were against the ropes there for the first half.

"In the second half, we were tactically a bit more aware and then obviously we grabbed control of the game and finished it off properly.”