‘Good signs’ from Glenmore in preliminary final

Glenmore and Panthers did battle in a hard-fought elimination final at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground on Sunday. Photo: Jann Houley

Glenmore and Panthers did battle in a hard-fought elimination final at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground on Sunday. Photo: Jann Houley

AFL: Glenmore Bulls have set up a semi showdown with reigning champions Yeppoon after charging to victory in their elimination final on Sunday.

Down by four at the first break, the Bulls gained the ascendency in the second quarter and were never headed to run out 8.9-57 to 4.12-36 winners over Panthers.

Bulls captain/coach Tim Higgins was impressed at how his players stayed focused on the task at hand, despite being down early in the game at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground.

“There were some good signs from the boys on the weekend,” he said.

“Our spread from the stoppages was a lot better, we weren’t getting sucked in at the footy.

“We took away a lot of space from the Panthers and didn’t give them that easy run.

“Our fitness stayed up, the intensity at the footy stayed up all game and it was definitely pleasing that we didn’t have those patches where we dropped away.

“I was super proud of the boys’ effort on Sunday. It was a very good win for us.”

Higgins praised the performance of centre half forward Darcy Payne and winger Gaetano Starvaggi, who had one of his best games of the season.

Glenmore's Luke Mitchell-Lawton in the elimination final against Panthers at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground on Sunday. Photo: Jann Houley

He said his team would take confidence and self-belief from Sunday’s win.

“We just stuck to our structures and that was the main message - just to play disciplined, smart footy because when we do that we play well.

“I think the boys are starting to see that if they play the right way they can do anything.”

The Bulls now turn their attention to Yeppoon, who are gunning for a sixth straight AFLC flag.

Higgins appreciates it will be a tough assignment against a team that has not lost a game since Round 6, 2015.

Glenmore will meet Yeppoon in this weekend’s semi-final after beating Panthers in the elimination final last weekend. Photo: Jann Houley

“I’m very excited for the challenge and I’m sure the boys will be up to the task,” he said.

“It’s going to take the 18 blokes on the field winning their one-on-one contests, not trying to play outside of their roles.

“Obviously if you want to be the best you have to beat the best and Yeppoon are the best.

“We’ll take it right up to them and hopefully get the result we want.”

Glenmore and Yeppoon play at 4pm Saturday at Swan Park, Yeppoon.

Brothers, who scored an 83-point win over Gladstone in their elimination final, will meet BITS in Gladstone at 4pm Sunday.

AFL Capricornia Round 1 finals results

Senior men: Brothers 13.12-90 d Gladstone 1.1-7, Glenmore 8.9-57 d Panthers 4.12-36

Women: Brothers won after BITS forfeited, Yeppoon 4.7-31 d Gladstone 2.0-12

More stories

What left AFL player feeling ‘privileged and very humbled’

Perfect 40th birthday present for Yeppoon Swans

‘I’m super proud of the effort’: Bulls charge to victory