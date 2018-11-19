GOOD WEATHER:CQ towns drenched with up to 100mm over weekend

At 'Maromba' Prospect, Troy Lehmann received 33mm of rain on Sunday night, the biggest fall received since March.

At 'Maromba' Prospect, Troy Lehmann received 33mm of rain on Sunday night, the biggest fall received since March. Troy Lehmann

YESTERDAY morning's rainfall across the region capped off a wet weekend across many towns in Central Queensland with some places receiving up to 85mm over the weekend.

Cattle grazier and owner of "Barnett”, north of Blackwater, Toni Frame, said Sunday night's falls put a smile on her face.

"Last night we had 32mm and that's the largest fall of rain since January,” Ms Frame said.

"We've been lacking rain so that 32mm was brilliant.

"We were getting short of seed although living on the Mackenzie River we water it off the river.

"We're low on feed and have been giving our cattle lick and offloading stock.

"This 32mm will help grow some grass but we definitely need follow-up rain.”

Blackwater cattle grazier Toni Frame said the 32mm received on Sunday night was a promising sign after a dry year. Toni Frame

Ms Frame said she hoped the rain continued to help stock up feed for next year's dry spell.

At Baralaba, Jason Lambie received 83.5mm of rain and Adrian Anderson at Theodore received 85mm of welcome showers.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lachlan Stoney said while the wet weather was expected to dry up over coming days, areas across the region may receive showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.

"There will be a trough approaching from the west dragging in more moist and warm air which will warm things up and make things more unstable,” Mr Stoney said.

"On Thursday there's a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms reaching the coast and more moderate totals with that trough.

"There will be a big system coming through which should affect most of the Capricorn Coast.

"There's a moderate chance of showers and storms over the next couple of days east of Biloela and a reasonably fair chance of storms for central inland Queensland this afternoon.”

WELCOME SIGHT: Trish Reid's house at Helenvale Station, Blackall received 18mm of rain on the weekend. Trish Reid

On Wednesday, the same system will push past the southeastern part of the state and bring decent rain and reasonably widespread totals to Longreach, Birdsville, Moranbah and Clermont.

"From Wednesday, the highlights would be the areas with the most rain and chances aligned including Goondoowindi, St George, Charleville and Windoora with around 10-20mm,” Mr Stoney said.

"Localised areas underneath thunderstorms could receive 50mm and upwards.

"By Thursday, the centre of the action will be around Emerald and Clermont and should reach the coast by Thursday afternoon.

"On Thursday the area will shift further east from Toowoomba to Emerald, including Springsure, Rolleston, and Taroom, with 15-30mm and localised areas getting around 50-60mm.”

Rainfall forecasted for the next eight days. Bureau of Meteorology

Who Got The Rain?

Dawson Valley Free Range - 50mm over the weekend.

Christine McKee - Kershaw Gardens 19mm.

Cathy Draper Hoara - Rockview, Bluff. "Very very thankful for beautiful storm last night. From 17mm at house to 60mm at northern gauges.”

Luke Wedemeyer - 52.5mm over weekend. Thangool.

Lynnie Busk - Moranbah 24mm.

Caroline Heumiller - 21mm Emerald.

Dan Taylor - 37mm Blackwater.

Kelly Magee - 20mm at Three Beer Dam.

Jacqui Lee - 45mm at Yamala, east of Emerald.

Mick Zimmermann - 31mm at Biloela over weekend.

Evan Smith - 83mm at Comet.