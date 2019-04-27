Goodbye Hegvold Stadium, hello Adani Arena

PARTNESHIP: Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow at the newly renamed Adani Arena was excited to announce a new partnership with Rockhampton Basketball.

PARTNESHIP: Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow at the newly renamed Adani Arena was excited to announce a new partnership with Rockhampton Basketball. Allan Reinikka ROK260419aadani2

THE days of Hegvold Stadium are over as a branding overhaul has hit the home of Rockhampton Basketball from none other than Indian mining company Adani.

The announcement comes as a new partnership forms between Adani and Rockhampton Basketball.

Adani and Rockhampton Basketball said the new partnership would look to get more young Rockhampton basketball players into the sport, and attract more high-profile talent to the men's and women's QBL teams.

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow and Rockhampton Basketball general manager Cameron Tragardh unveiled new signs yesterday, renaming Hegvold Stadium as the Adani Arena.

Mr Dow said the new partnership would provide support from the ground up, creating opportunities for more young people to get involved.

"We're proud to support one of Rockhampton's most popular and successful sports, which also provides a great source of entertainment for families across the region,” MrDow said.

"Rockhampton is a key hub for our project and along with the Rockhampton River Festival, we are pleased to get behind organisations and events which provide such broad benefits to the community.”

Rockhampton Basketball general manager Cameron Tragardh agreed the partnership would help get more children on the court.

"With the QBL season tipping off tomorrow night we're excited to announce our new sponsorship agreement with Adani, including our new Adani Arena,” MrTragardh said.

"Basketball is a much-loved sport across the city and through this partnership we're thrilled to expand the reach and enjoyment of the game even further.”

The event was attended by local representatives, including Senator Matt Canavan, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Margaret Strelow.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said he had prior commitments at the Rockhampton Special School. Instead, one of his staffers attended the announcement.

Senator Canavan, MsLandry and MrDow were all confident the Adani name would be received well in the Rockhampton community.

The dollar value of the new partnership is not yet known.

Adani's logo will also feature on the men's QBL playing uniform.