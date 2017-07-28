Goodbye winter: Warm weekend ahead for CQ

IT MIGHT technically still be winter, but it certainly won't feel like it in Central Queensland over the next month.

The Bureau of Meteorology have this week released their monthly outlook for August-September, predicting daytime and night time temperatures are likely to be warmer than average for most of Australia, with a more than 80% chance of this occurring in CQ.

It appears Rockhampton will get a head-start on the warmer days prediction with temperatures forecast to challenge the hottest July day on record tomorrow.

Rockhampton residents can expect a cool start to the day with a low of 10 degrees forecast, however it will soon heat up with a maximum of 29 degrees predicted. On Sunday and into early next week, temperatures are expected to remain in the high 20s.

Rockhampton's hottest July day was recorded on July 15, 1946 when the mercury topped 30.6 degrees.

According to BOM a belt of high pressure will persist over the region through to early next week, maintaining a dry air mass and mostly clear conditions.

Minimum temperatures will then increase towards more average conditions early next week.

Maximum temperatures will remain well above the July average over much of the state, particularly through the interior.