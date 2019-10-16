Menu
A fire ripped through a Goodna house in the early hours of this morning.
A fire ripped through a Goodna house in the early hours of this morning.
Firefighters spend hours battling Goodna house blaze

Navarone Farrell
by
16th Oct 2019 7:16 AM | Updated: 8:45 AM
LATEST: FOUR crews were on scene battling a massive blaze that destroyed a Goodna home this morning.

A spokesperson for QFES said fireys spent almost two hours battling the blaze.

"Four crews arrived at around 3.57am this morning, they found a 20x10 fire in a two-storey structure," they said.

"Firefighters went in with breathing apparatuses and put it out by 6.02am. Crews left the scene by 6.30am."

The QT understands paramedics rushed to the scene about 4am to tend to three people, however none required medical treatment or transport.

Members of the community have organised a drive to help the family that has suffered through the fire on Gorry St, Goodna.

Donations will be accepted from noon today.

More to come...




