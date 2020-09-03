’Google could move in’: Company HQ tipped for $25m sale

AMAZING SITE: FKG Group's headquarters in Glenvale, Toowoomba is for sale through LJ Hooker.

ONE of the Toowoomba region's largest private companies is selling its headquarters, which could fetch upwards of $25 million on the market.

FKG Group has offered its massive 3.5-hectare base on McDougall St in Glenvale for sale through LJ Hooker Commercial on a sale and leaseback deal, with selling agent Markus Eames calling it a one-in-20-year property.

The headquarters, which includes high-quality office space, a massive warehouse, childcare centre, gym and accommodation for employees, was built in two stages over several years.

Mr Eames said the site wouldn't look out of place in Silicon Valley, such was the attention to detail and upkeep.

"This is a state-of-the-art investment, there's no other facility that is finished like this in Toowoomba," he said.

"I would say it's got one of the best workshops in the region.

"The offices wouldn't be out of place in Brisbane or Sydney.

"It has every bit of Silicon Valley, it's a corporate space in a regional centre.

"This is the highest-quality asset I've been involved in for the Toowoomba market for 20 years.

"Google and Apple could move in there tomorrow - it's better than a multimillion-dollar property."

Mr Eames said the property was likely to attract interest from major investment firms and wealthy individuals, with physical buildings offering a strong return during uncertain times.

"Despite the COVID period and recession talk, money is cheap to borrow," he said.

"So premium quality investments that aren't impacted by COVID are in very strong demand.

"You're not getting (good returns) with money in the bank at one per cent, you're getting it in properties like these.

"This asset here will continually provide a return for potentially 27 years."

For more information about the property, call Markus Eames on 0407 388 856 or Dan Cullinane on 0431 278 806.