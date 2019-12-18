Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Google‘s $500m Aussie tax case settlement

by John Rolfe
18th Dec 2019 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Google has paid the Australian Taxation Office nearly half a billion dollars to settle a long-running dispute.

"This settlement is another great outcome for the Australian tax system," ATO deputy commissioner Mark Konza said this afternoon.

"It adds to the significant success of the ATO in positively changing the behaviour of digital taxpayers and significantly increasing the tax they pay in Australia."

The $481.5 million paid by Google brings the ATO's increased collections from the eCommerce industry to about $1.25 billion following earlier agreements with Microsoft, Apple and Facebook.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
australian taxation office editors picks google settlement

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Girl, 15, still critical six days after fatal crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Girl, 15, still critical six days after fatal crash

        News The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening and driven by the 15-year-old girl.

        New lease of life at old cafe

        premium_icon New lease of life at old cafe

        News Doors to open today with bagels, overnight oats, pulled pork bowls, lamb burgers...

        Offender ‘steals’ kayak and escapes security on foot

        premium_icon Offender ‘steals’ kayak and escapes security on foot

        Crime Police were called to alleged break and enter at BCF Rockhampton last night.

        COURT: 112 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 112 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.