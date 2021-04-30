Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kyle Thomas Poulsen is charged with animal cruelty over allegations he ran down a flock of geese killing one in Middlemount in January 2021.
Kyle Thomas Poulsen is charged with animal cruelty over allegations he ran down a flock of geese killing one in Middlemount in January 2021.
Crime

Goose killer also accused of assaulting a woman

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
30th Apr 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Central Queensland man who rammed a flock of geese with a golf buggy killing one of the birds is also accused of common assault against a woman.

Kyle Thomas Poulsen appeared briefly in Mackay Magistrates Court on Friday where he formally pleaded not guilty to the assault charge, which allegedly occurred on November 7, 2020 at Nebo.

The 20 year old has previously pleaded guilty to the animal cruelty charge on January 6, 2020 at the Middlemount Golf and Country Club.

More stories:

‘Wipe that c***’: Violent Mackay high school fight

Sneaky upskirter slapped with unusual order prohibiting lies

It is understood the incident was captured on video and the footage, which showed a golf buggy running down a flock of geese killing one, was posted on Snapchat.

The footage allegedly also showed the golf cart being used to do doughnuts in the grass.

A CQ man is charged with ramming a flock of geese with a golf buggy and killing one of the birds. Photo Ben Macmahon
A CQ man is charged with ramming a flock of geese with a golf buggy and killing one of the birds. Photo Ben Macmahon

The court heard Mr Poulsen’s lawyers and police prosecution were in the process of compiling an agreed statement of facts.

A brief of evidence was ordered for the assault charge, which was listed for hearing on August 25.

The animal cruelty charge will be dealt with once the assault charge was finalised.

The case will be mentioned again in July.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

central queensland crime mackay crime mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIVESTREAM: Rocky reps to watch at HQ Championship

        Premium Content LIVESTREAM: Rocky reps to watch at HQ Championship

        Hockey Family ties that will make the tournament a special one for Rockhampton captain Ashley Hennegan.

        $23m worth of cattle to be shown at Beef Australia

        Premium Content $23m worth of cattle to be shown at Beef Australia

        News “The genetics you will see around the next few days will be the best in...

        CQ pub cook jailed for producing drugs

        Premium Content CQ pub cook jailed for producing drugs

        Crime A father-to-be was on probation for other offences at the time he was found in...

        Two women injured after three cars collide in South Rocky

        Premium Content Two women injured after three cars collide in South Rocky

        Breaking Two children were also involved in the three-vehicle crash.