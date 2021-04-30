Goose killer also accused of common assault

Kyle Thomas Poulsen is charged with animal cruelty over allegations he ran down a flock of geese killing one in Middlemount in January 2021.

A Central Queensland man who rammed a flock of geese with a golf buggy killing one of the birds is also accused of common assault.

Kyle Thomas Poulsen appeared briefly in Mackay Magistrates Court on Friday where he formally pleaded not guilty to the assault charge, which allegedly occurred on November 7, 2020 at Nebo.

The 20 year old has previously pleaded guilty to the animal cruelty charge on January 6, 2020 at the Middlemount Golf and Country Club.

It is understood the incident was captured on video and the footage, which showed a golf buggy running down a flock of geese killing one, was posted on Snapchat.

The footage allegedly also showed the golf cart being used to do doughnuts in the grass.

The court heard Mr Poulsen’s lawyers and police prosecution were in the process of compiling an agreed statement of facts.

A brief of evidence was ordered for the assault charge, which was listed for hearing on August 25.

The animal cruelty charge will be dealt with once the assault charge was finalised.

The case will be mentioned again in July.

