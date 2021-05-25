GoPro sex attacker ‘should get more jail’

Three Court of Appeal judges will decide if a man who lied about his age and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl will spend more time behind bars. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross

Three Court of Appeal judges will decide if a man who lied about his age and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl will spend more time behind bars. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross

A Melbourne man who lied about his age and filmed himself sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl should spend more time behind bars for his “predatory” behaviour, a court has been told.

Prosecutors have labelled the sentence for Aran Spottiswood as “manifestly inadequate” after he was jailed for a minimum two-year term after pleading guilty to sexual penetration of a child under 16.

The then 25-year-old “sought out” the teenage girl using dating app MyLol in February 2019, the Court of Appeal was told on Tuesday.

He then messaged her using Snapchat but the 14-year-old girl rejected him once she found out his age.

Weeks later he created another profile and messaged the teenage girl again but this time claimed he was only 19, the court was told.

Aran Spottiswood sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in his car and filmed it on his GoPro.

The messages turned sexual and he picked her up and drove her to a park in Broadmeadows in Melbourne’s north in March 2019.

He then took off her clothes and sexually assaulted her for 20 minutes before another car interrupted them.

Spottiswood drove his victim home and days later asked her to send him lewd photos, which she did.

A week later he drove her to the same Broadmeadows park and blindfolded her before he assaulted her again. He also filmed the shocking act using a GoPro camera.

The 25-year-old met up with her again at another park and molested her but this time police spotted the pair.

Spottiswood told his victim to tell the officers they didn’t know each other and met at a service station.

But once the police found out the pair’s ages they arrested and charged the man.

The chartered accountant and part-time DJ also pleaded guilty to involving a child in the production of child abuse material, sexual assault of a child under 15 and possession of child abuse material.

His behaviour was predatory, persistent and manipulative, Crown Prosecutor Brendan Kissane told the appeal judges.

The sentence and the non-parole period were “manifestly inadequate” and Spottiswood should spend longer in jail, he argued.

But Dermott Dann QC argued he had faced additional punishment besides jail, including losing his accounting career and enduring harsh prison conditions during the coronavirus lockdown.

The judges will hand down their decision at a later date.

Originally published as GoPro sex attacker ‘should get more jail’