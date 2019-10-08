Gordon celebrates 60 years since working the ‘looney bin’

AN ATTRACTIVE young woman rocking back and fourth in front of the fire with only the radio to keep her company is an image Kalapa author Gordon Kerkham will never forget.

Born with an intellectual disability, the woman sat by the fire in her English home each day, waiting for her mother to get home to care for her.

“I looked at this woman and thought there has to be something better,” Mr Kerkham said.

“She only had these shovels full of coal for the fire and an empty plate next to her with crumbs on it.”

He was only 16 when he saw the sight but the experience has dictated his life — before he knew it he was walking up the driveway to start his first day of work at a mental health hospital.

Within the walls of that hospital he learnt the basics of nursing and practices he uses to this day.

“There aren’t many jobs where you make someone’s life better everyday,” he said.

The day was his 17th birthday and his first in an industry he still works in 60 years on.

He published Random Reflections of a Looney Bin in 2013 about his time working in the mental health sector and on his 77th birthday, on Tuesday, he officially released Some Kind of Nurse.

The book is “faction” a mixture of fact and fiction, which best tells the stories of his time transitioning from mental health to general nursing in various hospitals in England and Australia.

“The second book in the series, Some Kind of Nurse is about a young man 21 walking into a hospital where there were three other male nurses,” he said.

While he hopes to educate the next generation of nurses and provide an insight to the general public of what nursing used to be like — the days where nursing was a simple service caring for others have changed, according to Mr Kerkham.

“My job is to pass on the torch — it’s about nursing and it’s about caring for people,” he said.

“If I can get them to look away from the monitors and look at the person and get them help — that’s what I want.”

With a masters in gerontology, Mr Kerkham has helped more than 1,000 CQUniversity students through their placements — his book is a lasting work of his guidance.

Some Kind of Nurse is available online at Amazon and at Yellow Door Book Shop in Yeppoon, where 25 per cent of the sales go towards providing services for the disabled.