‘Gorgeous girl’ killed in floodwaters

More wild weather is on the way, with another evacuation order issued for anyone living, working or holidaying in the Traralgon Creek area. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

More wild weather is on the way, with another evacuation order issued for anyone living, working or holidaying in the Traralgon Creek area. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

A second person has died in treacherous floodwaters in southeastern Victoria after police found a woman’s body in Glenfyne on Friday morning.

Search and rescue officers discovered the body of the 20-year-old inside a vehicle in floodwaters off Maddens Bridge Rd about 10.40am.

Victoria Police issued a public alert for anyone who had seen Nina Barake after she went missing from the Simpson area on Wednesday.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are yet to be determined but police are not treating it as suspicious,” a police statement said.



Nina Barake was found dead in floodwaters in Glenfyne.

Devastated friends and family of the victim have posted tributes online, remembering Ms Barake as a “gorgeous girl”.

“I’m absolutely devastated … she meant the world to me, she was just so incredible,” Joanne Lowerson wrote.

Stephanie Gregory posted: “I am so gutted for the family. I have so many fond memories of Nina and her quirky ways.”

Ms Barake left her home in Simpson at 8.20am on Wednesday and was headed to work, a 30-minute drive – but she never showed up, sparking the police investigation.

Traralgon flood water cuts off roads and homes. Picture: David Caird

It comes after a man in his 60s was found dead in floodwaters in Gippsland on Thursday.

More wild weather is on the way, with another evacuation order issued for anyone living, working or holidaying in the Traralgon Creek area.

The alert was issued at 12.21pm on Friday.

SES crews have responded to 7400 requests for help in the past 48 hours after strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall battered the state on Wednesday night and throughout Thursday.

Originally published as ‘Gorgeous girl’ killed in floodwaters