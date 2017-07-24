Got 15 minutes spare? You could save a life

DONATING blood was something Connor O'Driscoll was always meaning to do.

But it wasn't until the Maurice Blackburn Lawyers associate saw two friends go through serious medical conditions that he finally booked an appointment.

Once he started, Connor continued booking appointments and gradually moved from donating whole blood to plasma.

"When that happened and I heard them talking about it, it kind of reminded me I'd been meaning to do it,” he said.

"Once you get into the system and they do a few appointments, it's as easy as getting a text message telling you when your appointment is.”

Connor has now performed nine whole blood donations and 23 plasma donations.

Plasmas takes longer to donate, roughly 45 minutes, but can be done every few weeks rather than every three months required for red blood cells in whole donations.

Aside from his personal experience with friends needing blood, Connor said he also saw the need for transfusions in his role as a lawyer where he was often required to go through the medical records of clients involved in motor vehicle and other accidents.

With a blood group of A+, Connor has the third most popular blood type after O+ and O- with those products always in high demand.

"I do it after work. After work is a time when I'm usually unwinding or relaxing anyway,” Connor said.

"It's pretty much a pleasant experience and you know you're doing something good.

"It's a good way to use time I would ordinarily spend on the couch.

"I feel like it's something pretty easy I can do and I've seen the tangible effect it can have on people with my own experiences.”

Give blood