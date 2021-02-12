‘Got to be realistic’: Magistrate keeps drug user in custody

Hardy pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Hardy pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

A man said he “didn’t know” there was cannabis and methamphetamine in his home after police found them during a search warrant.

Russell David Hardy, 38, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police executed a search warrant at a Rockhampton address on October 7 last year and found 2.3g of cannabis and 1.568g of methamphetamine.

He said Hardy told police “he didn’t know they were there”.

The court heard Hardy had five children and was employed in mining and construction.

Solicitor Lachlan Robertson said his client was suffering from “significant addiction issues”, but given Hardy’s history, Magistrate Gary Finger said “you’ve got to be realistic”.

He was eligible for parole from the day of his court appearance.