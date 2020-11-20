Menu
Gould standard: Gus comments rile QLD fans

by Chris Honnery
20th Nov 2020 5:19 AM
Commentator Phil Gould has been slammed after his NSW bias hit new heights during the State of Origin decider.

Gould was mocked on social media for a string of embarrassing comments, with passionate Queensland fans expressing their disgust at his one-eyed commentary.

It only took him six minutes into Wednesday's Game Three clash before reminding Queensland fans of how the Maroons were "monstered" by NSW in Game Two.

But it was his comments at the end of the match that has sparked a torrid of comments and memes.

Gould sensationally described Blues winger Josh Addo-Carr as the "fastest man on the planet" - not once but five times when the speedster was taken out by Maroons fullback Corey Allan.

 

Phil Gould has again come under fire for his commentary.
It sparked a back and forward with fellow commentator and Queensland great Paul Vautin, with Gould crying out that Addo-Carr should have been awarded a penalty try.

"They weren't going to catch him, Fatty," Gould said.

"Munster was not going to beat him to the ball, I guarantee you."

To the surprise of many Queensland fans though, Gould started the game with plenty of positive comments about the Maroons.

He even went as far as to say "they're in trouble here, the Blues" half an hour into the game.

But inevitably, he couldn't keep his Blues-coloured spectacles away for too long in what proved to be another commentary calamity.

 

 

 

 

 

 

It comes after the veteran commentator copped a barrage of criticism for his call during the NRL Grand Final, causing an uproar with supporters.

Gould was forced to respond to the mountain of backlash from his grand final call by telling Queensland fans he was "always honest".

"They need to go back and listen (to the commentary) again," Gould said on 2GB radio.

"They only hear what they want to hear. There is a difference between bias and honesty, I'm always honest."

 

 

 

THE USUAL GUS-PECTS

6th minute: "Queensland got monstered in Game Two with a fast-moving New South Wales defence. Queensland really shifting the ball in their own half on tackle two, just to run NSW around."

50th minute: "The Blues just need to hang in. I'd like to see more of this, doubling up with dummy half runs and trying to turn Queensland around a little bit and get back to those early kicks."

51st minute (disputing a penalty after a QLD player copped a blatant head high tackle): "Well I've seen a dozen worse than that in this game but because the ball came loose, they award the penalty. There's been a dozen worse than that, that has gone unpenalised."

77th minute (when Addo-Carr was taken out by Maroons fullback Corey Allan): "Josh Addo-Carr is the fastest man on the planet. He's taken out. He's taken out. He's the fastest man on the planet. He's the fastest man on the planet. He'd have got there. He'd have got there. He's the fastest man on the planet. He's the fastest man on the planet."

