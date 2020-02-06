Government assistance for redundant Lactalis workers

LACTALIS Rockhampton workers being made redundant can access a wide range of Queensland Government assistance to find other work, local MPs said today.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the Queensland Government was in discussions with Lactalis at a local level.

“I have requested an urgent meeting with Lactalis CEO Rod Walden, to discuss the situation concerning the pending closure of the Rockhampton factory and the displacement of at least 47 workers,” she said.

“We will help prepare them for a transition into other lines of work. Once we have information on what the company will do for each of those workers, the department is available to support affected employees to connect to relevant skilling and training programs based on individual needs.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said there were many State Government avenues to help the employees find work.

“For workers involved in regional business closures such as these, the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training, in partnership with TAFE Queensland, is also able to provide assistance under the Regional Skills Adjustment Strategy (RSAS).

Mr O’Rourke said the RSAS wouldn’t be activated until the government has the information that workers will require assistance.