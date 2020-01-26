Government changes put mayors in jeopardy of jail time

THE State Government is considering changes to the Local Government Act that could see me in jail if I forget (however innocently) to list every organisation of which I am a member.

I have a form in front of me which I am supposed to sign saying that it is a complete list of every membership that I currently hold.

If I miss one, the onus of proof will be on me to prove that it was not a deliberate omission.

I have over 20 years in public life and in that time have served as Patron and been a member of multiple organisations. Given my 16 years of office as Mayor, and amalgamation and the partial Deamalgamation, Council’s records are simply not complete.

Over the past few years I know that I have been honoured to serve as patron for the Rockhampton Musical Union Choir and the Central Queensland Family History Association. I have also been delighted to serve as Patron of the Eisteddfod Association and Honorary Vice-President of the Capricornia Budgerigar Society. I am an honorary member of the ‘56 Torchbearers and serve on the Art Gallery Philanthropy Board.

I know I am a member of the Frenchville Sports Club and Rocky Sports Club and the Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle.

I am more than happy to continue as a member of any other groups, and would be delighted to remain Patron where I can offer any support (some groups automatically have the Mayor of the day as Patron) but I really need updated information.

This letter serves to request that clubs and organisations remove me from any existing membership or Patronage other than those that appear on my Register of interests as at today’s date.

We live in a mad mad world.