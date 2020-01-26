Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mayor Margaret Strelow.
Mayor Margaret Strelow.
News

Government changes put mayors in jeopardy of jail time

Mayor Margaret Strelow
26th Jan 2020 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE State Government is considering changes to the Local Government Act that could see me in jail if I forget (however innocently) to list every organisation of which I am a member.

I have a form in front of me which I am supposed to sign saying that it is a complete list of every membership that I currently hold.

If I miss one, the onus of proof will be on me to prove that it was not a deliberate omission.

I have over 20 years in public life and in that time have served as Patron and been a member of multiple organisations. Given my 16 years of office as Mayor, and amalgamation and the partial Deamalgamation, Council’s records are simply not complete.

Over the past few years I know that I have been honoured to serve as patron for the Rockhampton Musical Union Choir and the Central Queensland Family History Association. I have also been delighted to serve as Patron of the Eisteddfod Association and Honorary Vice-President of the Capricornia Budgerigar Society. I am an honorary member of the ‘56 Torchbearers and serve on the Art Gallery Philanthropy Board.

I know I am a member of the Frenchville Sports Club and Rocky Sports Club and the Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle.

I am more than happy to continue as a member of any other groups, and would be delighted to remain Patron where I can offer any support (some groups automatically have the Mayor of the day as Patron) but I really need updated information.

This letter serves to request that clubs and organisations remove me from any existing membership or Patronage other than those that appear on my Register of interests as at today’s date.

We live in a mad mad world.

community groups local government act mayor margaret strelow
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WINNERS: List of Livingstone’s Australia Day Awards

        premium_icon WINNERS: List of Livingstone’s Australia Day Awards

        News Locals honoured for their involvement from service clubs, sports, arts, environment protection and economic development.

        MAYOR’S COLUMN: Plans mount for a motorsport precinct

        premium_icon MAYOR’S COLUMN: Plans mount for a motorsport precinct

        News ‘We will need a mix of professional expertise and local knowledge to help us build...

        Storms widespread throughout the state

        premium_icon Storms widespread throughout the state

        News Thousands of homes left without power after severe storm

        Parts of CQ welcome more than 100mm of rain

        premium_icon Parts of CQ welcome more than 100mm of rain

        Weather This weekend is the anniversary of floods from Cyclone Oswald which saw some Rocky...