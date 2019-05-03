Government fails to block CQ's prison guards going on strike

AFTER receiving of one of the worst employment offers "seen in decades” from the Queensland Government on Tuesday, Rockhampton's unionised correction officers walked off the job yesterday.

The strike action proceeded despite a failed 11th hour bid by the government to block the strike action by using the Industrial Relations Commission.

This came following two months of the Together Union meeting and waiting for government negotiators to be provided authority to make an offer in their enterprise bargaining negotiations.

When the offer was finally presented this week, union representatives were outraged saying it put the community and their members at risk.

Regional organiser for Together Union Ashleigh Saunders said "it was the worst offer we've actually been given by the government in decades”.

"The government was seeking to undercut award conditions so that they could alter shifts and work locations for correctional officers with only 24 hours notice,” Ms Saunders said.

"They are seeking to introduce operational staffing which is an unsafe staffing practice that's been discredited in privately run prisons and has been abandoned in Queensland run prisons.”

In a plan to provide a "wake-call” to the government, the members voted and took protected industrial action, which consisted of rolling stop-works across the state.

It kicked off on Wednesday in Townsville, Wolston and the Escort and Security branch before progressing to Woodfood, Brisbane Women's and Capricornia Correctional Centre yesterday before continuing today in southern prisons including Brisbane, Lotus Glen, Borallon and Maryborough.

According to Ms Saunders, the Queensland Government's Department of Corrections made a desperate bid to stave off the protected strike action in Rockhampton by hauling the union representatives before the Industrial Relations Commission.

"We got ordered into the commission, however, the department made no formal application declaring our action unsafe,” Ms Saunders said.

She didn't know why a legal application wasn't lodged but suspected that it might have been an attempt to bluff their members.

While the department did managed to delay the strike action by an hour, the commission eventually allowed it to proceed.

Together Branch Secretary Alex Scott said Queensland Prisons are already at breaking point and this government offer made a major crisis more likely.

"The government needs to respect the risk our members take every day keeping the community safe and support them by making sure prisons are properly staffed, properly funded and properly resourced - this offer fails that test,” Mr Scott said.

Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan said he trusted all parties could work towards an outcome in everyone's best interests during the current round of enterprise bargaining negotiations.

"These negotiations are between Queensland Corrective Services and the union,” Mr Ryan said.

"While this action is being taken, I have been assured by the Corrective Services Commissioner that plans are in place to ensure the safety and security of our correctional facilities.”

A spokesperson for the QCS said yesterday that they respected the right of union members to participate in protected industrial action, however they had an obligation to the community to ensure the safety and security of our prisons.

"Unlike other prisons who have been impacted by industrial action, there were not enough staff who remained on duty at Capricornia Correctional Centre to safely manage any critical events that could occur during this time,” the spokesperson said.

"The absence of a sufficient level of staff at the prison would severely compromise the ability of QCS to preserve life and ensure safety and security should a critical event occur.

"Earlier today, the QIRC recommended that a small contingency group of staff remain at the prison to enable an effective response to critical incidents. This recommendation is being considered by the Union and its members, whilst the proceedings at the QIRC continue.”