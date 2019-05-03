Government gives funds to extend, enhance existing services

PLAY TIME: Paul Fletcher, Minister for Families and Social Services, and Michelle Landry Assistant Minister with Arlo Cressard (on the pink foam) at Messy Play May.

PLAY TIME: Paul Fletcher, Minister for Families and Social Services, and Michelle Landry Assistant Minister with Arlo Cressard (on the pink foam) at Messy Play May. Jann Houley

AT A time when Central Queensland locals are demanding to know what will be done about juvenile delinquency, the Government has unveiled funding to coordinate a response from existing social services.

In announcing funding for Stronger Places, Stronger People, Michelle Landry MP said there was a "huge need” in Rockhampton and Yeppoon to tackle the problem of wayward youths.

"They're running around causing trouble, breaking into places, and smashing shop windows,” she said.

"I want to see the community get behind an initiative like this to try and pull them into line.”

The Morning Bulletin reported yesterday that Ms Landry and Minister Paul Fletcher announced $2.1 million funding over five years towards the 'backbone' body to coordinate regional services.

"It has nothing to do with whether they're provided by Commonwealth, State or local government organisations or private sector; there are already very substantial resources going into the Rockhampton community,” Mr Fletcher said.

"Inevitably, if you have a whole range of services, you don't have the alignment to set goals locally and coordinate efforts across the region.”

The Minister cited the success of a program in Bourke where indigenous leaders, police, social workers, the schools and other services meet daily to identify at-risk youths in order to reduce juvenile incarceration.

He said the precise target of Rockhampton's program would not be known until its provider was appointed and its priorities agreed on, but some 'markers' for vulnerable children from migrant and indigenous families as well as people with mental health challenges and addiction.

In a separate announcement, the Government pledged $720,000 over four years to establish three school-based hubs to support Rockhampton migrant and refugee families.

There are already 68 hubs around Australia with another 32 in the pipeline, operated by Access Community Services.

The Minister said existing hubs showed "very significant results” in helping mothers and children, in particular, to learn English and integrate with the community.

"These hubs will position for Rockhampton for growth as it brings in people from around the world, helping them in their transition to becoming Australians and participating in our social and economic life,” he said.

He said the hubs will not compete with similar, existing services but add to and enhance them.

"It can be very challenging for other services to support women and children from overseas because of the language barrier,” he said.

Lisa Ward from ACS said the school-based hubs provide a "soft entry” to support for women who are very vulnerable.

"Some of them have large families with no male partner; they have poor English and little education,” she said.

Ms Landry said she worried about "lots of different families” but could not comment on reports a migrant family which spent three years in Biloela was suffering "considerable harm” in a Melbourne detention centre.

"It's a matter for the Home Affairs office,” she said.

"They have to be very, very careful and look at these matters case by case.”

Mr Fletcher said social services spending was $180 billion or 36 per cent of next year's budget.