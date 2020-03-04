Government land values drop across the board in CQ

Cedric Archer water park in Gracemere. Gracemere was the only suburb to record property value increased.

As OF today, Rockhampton and Livingstone landowners on the Capricorn Coast have new land valuations, many of which have decreased in values.

State Government land valuations are integral when determining council rates, state land tax, and rentals for leasehold land.

Valuer-General Neil Bray said about 50,000 properties across two local government areas were issued with new land valuations.

“These valuations reflect land values on October first 2019 and show Rockhampton Regional Council and Livingstone Shire Council have had overall reductions of 5.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively since the last valuations in 2017,” Mr Bray said.

“In Rockhampton, residential values have had moderate to significant reductions, while some have held steady.”

Gracemere is one exception where residential values have had a small increase.

Mr Bray said values in Livingstone had some “slight to moderate increases” and some minor to moderate decreases across a variety of urban localities within the shire.

“Commercial and industrial land has for the most part seen minor to moderate decreases in value,” he said.

Queensland�s newly appointed Valuer-General, Neil Bray

The residential markets in Rockhampton have been experiencing limited demand for some years now, this has translated into small reductions in value.

The Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy suggested Livingstone and Rockhampton valuations could indicate that the market had reached the bottom of the real estate cycle.

Continued strength in beef commodity prices and low interest rates has resulted in increases in value for grazing lands in rural Queensland, according to the DNRME.

Both Rockhampton and Livingstone have had minor increases to primary production land values.

Mr Bray said landowners who believed their valuation was incorrect had the option to object before May 5, 2020.

“It is important to note that some areas of the state have not been revalued in 2020 due to the market information indicating no major variation in land values since the previous valuation period,” he said.

“Local governments and key industry stakeholders were also consulted.

“In areas where new valuations have not been issued, the most recent annual valuation will remain effective for rating, land tax and state land rental purposes until the next valuation is undertaken.”

It is unclear at this stage, how Rockhampton Regional Council and Livingstone Shire Council rates will be affected by the valuations.

Landowners can access the latest valuation data online at www.qld.gov.au/landvaluation.