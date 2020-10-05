Government pours $29.6m more into Rocky’s Bruce Hwy project

ADDITIONAL FUNDING: In a bid to stimulate the CQ economy, the Federal Government has pumped more money into the Bruce Highway Northern Access project.

AS PART of the recovery process for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government has boosted their funding by $29.6 million for the $157m Bruce Highway – Rockhampton Northern Access project.

Additionally, there was $20m worth of planning funding allocated for the Bruce Highway Upgrade Strategy.

This comes as part of the Federal Government’s $1.3 billion investment into transport infrastructure to boost the Queensland economy while making roads safer and creating thousands of jobs.

Expected to support 255 direct jobs, the 4.9km widening of the Bruce Highway to four lanes between the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road intersection and Ramsay Creek, commenced in early 2019 and was anticipated to finish by mid 2021.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the Federal Government’s investment in local infrastructure in would have significant benefits for Central Queensland.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, LNP Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot, LNP Rockhampton candidate Tony Hopkins, and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack look at plans for the highway upgrade.

“Australian Government funding for the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade will ensure people in our community get home sooner and safer, whilst also delivering about 255 direct jobs locally,” Ms Landry said.

“Today’s announcement is another crucial step the Government is taking in mapping out our Central Queensland’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Australian Government has committed 80 per cent of the total funding towards the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade.”

The project is being delivered alongside a $36m Bruce Hwy Safety Package project that will continue the duplication works from Ramsay Creek Bridge to Terranova Drive, resulting in 4.9km of the Bruce Hwy being upgraded through Rockhampton’s northern suburbs of Parkhurst and Glenlee.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Main Roads contractors visit work in progress at Northern Highway Access Upgrade.

The Australian Government had committed $10 billion towards the Bruce Highway Upgrade Program with almost all of the funding allocated to projects.

This will support a plan for future upgrades along the Bruce Hwy, including duplication of priority sections of the highway between Curra and Cairns.

This work will need to be undertaken in partnership with the Queensland Government and industry.

The development of this strategy was expected to start late 2020 and be finished by mid 2022.

All upgrades will improve road safety for all road users, improve efficiency and network reliability.