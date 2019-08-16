Government responds to call to speed up Ring Road roll-out

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry want to fast track the Ring Road.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry want to fast track the Ring Road. Leighton Smith

PEOPLE wanting to see the billion-dollar Rockhampton Ring Road fast-tracked have reason to be optimistic, with both levels of government expressing a willingness to get on with the job.

Upon learning of Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack's visit to Rockhampton on Wednesday, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke challenged the Infrastructure Minister to bring forward the federal dollars earmarked for the Ring Road in the 2022-23 financial year.

With 780 jobs estimated to be generated by the project, Mr O'Rourke expressed a desire to see hundreds of locals put to work sooner rather than later.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Addressing Mr O'Rourke's challenge, Mr McCormack said if the Queensland Government wanted to bring this project forward, both he and the Prime Minister had made clear their willingness to do so.

"But I don't want to play political games and I don't want to play shenanigans when it comes to these sorts of things,” Mr McCormack said.

"I'm happy to work with any government of any political persuasion and I have worked with the Victorian Government, which is a Labor government, to bring forward projects in that state.

"So I am more than happy to work with any government that wants to work with us to bring projects forward, particularly in drought areas, particularly to create jobs in areas where there is high unemployment but particularly to get money out the door.

"We've got the money there and if governments are willing to work with us in a good and pure sense, then we are happy to do so as well.”

Close up view of the alignment of the Rockhampton Ring Road and Western Road Rail Corridor. TMR

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the hold-up was on the Queensland Government's end, with the Ring Road project still in the planning stages.

"And that's what the hold-up is for between Rocky and Gracemere (for the Capricorn Highway duplication project),” Ms Landry said.

"We've had the money for that on the table since 2016 and when they put that out to tender, they didn't even have the plans drawn up.

"We've got a lot of money on the table for these big projects - the hold-up is that the plans aren't drawn up for them.”

Ms Landry said this hold-up was also delaying other local projects, including upgrades to the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd and Stanage Bay Rd.

"Maybe they should put some more engineers on or something,” she suggested.

"That's what's holding things up big time.”

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said they had seen some good examples of jointly-funded upgrades, including the $157 million Rockhampton Northern Access upgrade.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey inspect work on the Rockhampton Northern Access road upgrade. Allan Reinikka ROK190619apalaszc

"We know so much more can be done, which is why the Premier has written to Prime Minister to see if we can fast-track funding for projects like the Rockhampton Ring Road,” Mr Bailey said.

"The Palaszczuk Government has committed its $200 million and has fast-tracked planning for the upgrade, and we want to make sure the Federal Government's funding is ready to go.

"We're also asking for the Federal Government to commit to a new deal on the Bruce Highway which would lock in a $1 billion a year to support major upgrades over the next decade, overseen by the Bruce Highway Trust.

"The Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Gracemere is expected to begin later this year and support more than 180 jobs.”