Government to put over $200k into two CQ sporting facilities

THE Liberal Government has announce a plan to make Central Queensland more active, with two sporting organisations granted investments to facility upgrades as part of its Move It AUS Community Sport Infrastructure grant program.

Rockhampton Basketball Incorporated is set to receive $228,869 for roofing and LED-lighting for the Hegvold Stadium outdoor court which will provide weather-resistant accessible facility for basketballers all year round.

Capricornia electorate put forth the request, citing that a new and improved structure would significantly boost participation rates, particularly within the junior members, and offer more space and a cheaper alternative to the indoor facilities.

The electorate was also approved for a $21,000 funding for Moranbah Tennis Association's online booking program, Book a Court.

The funding would also go towards a gate access and lighting control system enabling users to book online, with a unique access code sent to users and providing them with immediate access to the court during their booking.

The Government also announced that an additional $28 million in grants would be available to fund further local community sporting organisations from the existing pool in 2019, as part of an extension to the Move It AUS Community Sport Infrastructure Grant program.

"It is fantastic that today I am able to let these sporting organisations know that we are ready to invest in their infrastructure to help drive greater participation in local sports,” Minister for Sport Bridget McKenzie said.

"All of these projects will contribute to giving Australians better sporting environments in their communities.

"We understand that our success and prowess as a sporting nation begins with grass roots sports which is why we have focused our investment on local grass roots sporting facilities.

"As outlined in the National Sports Plan, Sport 2030, grass roots sports help drive increased participation and promote social, health and community benefits of physical activity and sport - a key priority for our government.”

Minister McKenzie said involvement in sport teaches children "valuable life lessons”.

"Like how to lose and come back the next week and do better,” she said.

"It also teaches important values like respect for the opposition, playing with sportsmanship and respecting the referee's decision.

"While 14 million Australians participate in sport each year, I know we can do better.”

With 2000 applications for funding received, the Government has promised to allocate another $28 million for projects in 2019.

"This demand demonstrates that sporting and community organisations are crying out for help to upgrade their facilities and because of the Liberal and National Government's responsible economic management to deliver a budget surplus, we are in the position to increase the investment,” Minister McKenzie said.

Stage one of the grant

Projects will be in every state and territory: Victoria (59) followed by New South Wales (56), Queensland (39), South Australia (21), Western Australia (32), Tasmania (8), Australian Capital Territory (4) and Northern Territory (4).

Projects will reach from remote to city areas, including: within major cities (54%), inner regional (30%), outer regional (15%), remote and very remote (1%).

Around 65% of projects will be delivered directly to local sporting clubs, over 20% to local government and approximately 15% to not for profit organisations.