The Lady Cilento Children's Hospital sign getting removed. Picture: Tara Croser
Politics

Hospital name change cost revealed

by Domanii Cameron
15th Mar 2019 1:33 PM
MORE than $250,000 has been spent on changing the name of the former Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

The State Government previously indicated that changing the name to the Queensland Children's Hospital would cost less than $500,000.

The total spend so far - revealed in a question on notice this morning - totals $256,647.50.

The transition is yet to be completed, with timber wall panels to be removed and replaced.

The replacement signage above the main reception also needs to be installed, while the helideck call sign will be repainted and the rectification of minor quality defects will also be undertaken.

The project's total budget is $302,082.

lady cilento children's hopsital palaszczuk queensland children's hospital

