Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Government tweaks family court merger plan

by Rebecca Gredley
5th Dec 2019 10:00 AM

THE attorney-general has reintroduced draft laws to merge the family and federal courts, insisting the plan has been tweaked in response to stakeholder warnings.

Peak legal groups had urged Christian Porter to abandon the plan, but he maintains it will help make the court system easier for families resolving disputes.

"The reforms in this bill are a valuable and vital piece of family law reform, and will play an important role in providing Australian families with an effective and much improved experience when navigating the family law system," he told the lower house on Thursday.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans in the works for new Farnborough Beach access

        premium_icon Plans in the works for new Farnborough Beach access

        News ANOTHER vehicle access to Farnborough Beach has been flagged as a possible solution to congestion problems and safety concerns.

        COURT: 40 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 40 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        • 5th Dec 2019 9:00 AM
        VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        Business You’ve given us our nominations and now it’s time to vote! Vote for your favourite...

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards