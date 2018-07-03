Governments explain the Rookwood Weir construction hold up

READY TO BUILD: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproud at the future site of Rookwood Weir.

IT HAS been almost four months since the Prime Minister came to Rockhampton to announce increased federal funds to get Rookwood Weir built.

Since then, Queensland Government and Federal Government have been trying to hash out an agreement over running the weir as a joint venture sharing running costs.

But the people of CQ, hungry for construction, are yet to hear a bulldozer rev up and are desperate to know what the hold up is.

The Queensland Government put out a media release yesterday confirming Sunwater as proponent for the $352m Rookwood Weir project.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said SunWater was well placed to develop and operate Rookwood Weir with the infrastructure set to be integrated into their existing local network which included Eden Bann Weir and the Stanwell Pipeline.

The Queensland Government confirmed that Sunwater was in the midst of doing preliminary work for the project but was unable to provide clarity on the progress of discussions between governmental bureaucrats.

Passionate Rookwood Weir advocate Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she understood that Senior officers from the Department of Infrastructure, Regional Development and Cities and the Infrastructure and Project Financing Agency are working closely with Queensland officials to develop an agreement for consideration of both governments.

"The discussions with the Queensland Government continue,” Ms Landry said.

"The Australian Government has provided the Queensland Government with information on potential arrangements to share ownership and operation of the weir, as requested by Queensland's Premier.

"The discussions are now focussing on settling the funding details around these arrangements.”

She said both governments were working to a timeline that would allow construction of the weir to commence in the 2019-20 dry season consistent, with the timeline set out by the Queensland Government.

"It is important that the officials work through the detail carefully, so that the financial and governance arrangements in an agreement are appropriately robust,” she said.

"I am pleased that it has reached this point and that the Queensland Government has come on board.

"I have been lobbying tirelessly for Rookwood Weir since before I was elected and am pleased to see that the State has finally come on board with the allocation in their last State Budget.”

Ms Landry said the project was important for Central Queensland, delivering over 2000 jobs for the region and once completed would inject over a billion dollars a year into the local economy.