Government’s homeowners grant push during COVID-19

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited Spring Mountain in Greater Springfield at a press conference this morning to talk about the State Government's plans for job growth, home ownership, and the possibility of Queensland's borders reopening amid an outbreak of coronavirus cases in Victoria.

"If you haven't been to Spring Mountain, you should come out here and have a look cause it's absolutely beautiful," she said.

"If you're a first homeowner and looking to buy your first home now is the opportunity.

"We've put in place grants of $15,000 dollars and this can be matched with the federal governments $25,000 - which means as a first homeowner you get $40,000 to buy your first home."

The State Government's promotion of the $15,000 homeowners grant comes after its announcement of a $6 billion investment in industry, infrastructure, health and innovation.

More than $267 million of the investment will go towards the construction industry.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen welcomed the government's investment plans and also said Spring Mountain was one of the fastest growing suburbs in Queensland.

"The construction industry is really important for jobs in an outer metropolitan areas like ours," she said.

"What this means for young families in particular and young couples is that they will be able to purchase their very first home in an area like Spring Mountain."

At the press conference the Premier also confirmed that there had been zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

On the issue of whether Queensland's borders would open on the proposed July 10 date the Premier said she was constantly being stopped and told by people that they were concerned about Victoria's situation.

"People were stopping me and saying they are very concerned about community transmission, they said that to me, they were very concerned about Victoria," she said.

"That is something they also say to me in the street, is that Annastacia we do not want to see a second wave in Queensland."

In the past 24 hours Victoria has recorded 25 new cases of coronavirus.

The Premier said the decision to reopen the border would be revisited with National Cabinet at the end of the month.

"I'm not going to pre-empt National Cabinet," she said.

"I'm going to wait and see what National Cabinet says on Friday. I think that's the responsible thing to do."

Read more stories by Samtui Selave