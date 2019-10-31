Menu
MAP: Close up view of the alignment of the Rockhampton Ring Road and Western Road Rail Corridor.
Govt department to provide presentation on Ring Rd project

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
31st Oct 2019 6:00 PM
THE Department of Transport and Main Roads has been invited to provide a presentation on the Ring Road project at council, despite it being a federal and state government project.

The matter was discussed at Tuesday’s Rockhampton Regional Council infrastructure committee meeting. Council recently met with DTMR for an update on the Capricorn Highway Duplication project.

Mayor Margaret Strelow told council officers the meeting would need to happen soon as they were receiving inquiries from various stakeholders and didn’t have answers. She noted council needed to confirm with Queensland Health about access to the music bowl site for the drug rehabilitation centre and also Dreamtime Cultural Centre who will retain part of the land.

The road links the Bruce Highway at the west of Rockhampton with connections into the city at the Capricorn Highway, Ridgelands Rd, Alexandra St and Yaamba Rd. The Ring Road project is said to cost $1 billion with works beginning in early 2021.

