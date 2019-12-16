Menu
Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry announces which schooling projects will benefit from federal funding.
Education

Govt devotes $200k for CQ schooling projects

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
16th Dec 2019 12:30 AM
TWELVE Capricornia schools will benefit from $200,000 which has been set aside for new project funding across the region.

Federal Member for Capricornia and Assistant Minister for Children and Families, Michelle Landry has announced the Federal Government would provide $200,000 to fund vital projects.

Eight thousand dollars will be committed to the Yarning Circle at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, $20,000 will go towards Rockhampton State High School’s agriculture prototype project, another $20,000 is to be left to the technology class refurbishment at Clermont State High School and a further $20,000 has been committed each for playground shade at Crescent Lagoon State School and Berserker Street State School.

Mount Archer State School has also been granted $20,000 towards clinical health services.

Also, the welcoming circle project at Park Avenue State School has been given $20,000, as well as the Kilcummin State School’s school library and learning support.

Lastly, $20,000 has been set aside for shipping container footings at Valkyrie State School, $19,690 will go towards mental health and environment club projects at Clermont State School, $10,000 has been announced for ground upgrades at Mistake Creek State School and $2,310 will go towards a community garden at Rockhampton North Special School.

“The school communities in Capricornia nominated the projects they most wanted and the Federal Government stepped up with funding support through the $30.2 million Local Schools Community Fund,” Ms Landry said.

