Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gladstone Power Station operated by NRG is one of the biggest coal fired power generators in Queensland.
Gladstone Power Station operated by NRG is one of the biggest coal fired power generators in Queensland.
News

Govt: Energy market reforms must secure CQ jobs, power

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
30th Apr 2021 11:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Reforms to the National Electricity Market are being encouraged by the Queensland Government to future proof the state’s energy supply and crucially, its significant CQ-based workforce.

The calls from the Palaszczuk Government come after the Energy Security Board chair, Dr Kerry Schott, said the influx of renewable energy and the retirement of coal fired power generation must be factored into a redesigned market.

Coal fired power stations at Gladstone, Biloela and Stanwell employ thousands and provide a positive contribution to the region’s economy, but Dr Schott warned it was impossible to overstate the rapid developments in the sector.

Energy Security Board Chair Dr Kerry Schott speaks during a discussion forum at the Clean Energy summit.
Energy Security Board Chair Dr Kerry Schott speaks during a discussion forum at the Clean Energy summit.

“We are preparing the advice ministers need to enable the critical decisions needed for an affordable, reliable and secure electricity system that can ultimately operate at net zero emissions,” Dr Schott said.

The renewable, clean power from hydrogen and solar industries have already made an impact in CQ with the Gladstone Hydrogen Ecosystem and solar farms at Rodds Bay and the Central Highlands in development.

Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Minister Mick de Brenni said the Energy Security Board’s suite of potential reform pathways provided an important opportunity for the Palaszczuk Government to future-proof Queensland’s energy supply and workforce.

“We know Queensland is blessed with a reliable mix of renewables and more traditional forms of electricity generation which, combined with a robust publicly-owned distribution network, powers our communities, our industries and our neighbouring states,” Mr de Brenni said.

Stanwell Tarong Power Station is making changes to stay competitive in the energy market.
Stanwell Tarong Power Station is making changes to stay competitive in the energy market.

“I am keen to hear what energy sector participants have to say on these important proposals, which will be considered by the Energy National Cabinet Reform Committee in coming months.

“A critical element of the ESB paper is the reform of essential system services, which means that our current thermal generators could be transformed to help stabilise intermittent renewable energy.

“This will keep the lights on during peak usage, while ensuring the ongoing livelihoods of generation workers and the communities in which they live.”

Mr de Brenni said for Queensland to grow its manufacturing and resources sectors it needed “significantly more generation”.

“Queensland needs significantly more generation to meet our aspirations for growth of our manufacturing and resources sectors, and our publicly-owned assets will play a key role in Queensland’s future energy mix,” he said.

Hon Michael (Mick) de Brenni, Member for Springwood (ALP), Minister for Renewables and Hydrogen and Minister for Public Works and Procurement, Queensland Parliament Question Time, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Hon Michael (Mick) de Brenni, Member for Springwood (ALP), Minister for Renewables and Hydrogen and Minister for Public Works and Procurement, Queensland Parliament Question Time, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

“There are no plans to decommission any of our generation assets in Queensland ahead of their time.”

Mr de Brenni said owning major power assets provided the Palaszczuk Government with real options to shape the future look of the state’s grid as Queensland works to meet its 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030.

“This public ownership also gives us extra ability to provide the National Electricity Market with an ongoing supply of cheap and reliable power while supporting essential regional jobs,” he said.

“We’ve also committed to unlocking three Renewable Energy Zones and to build the associated transmission infrastructure to support investment and renewable development in North, Central and Southern Queensland.

“An affordable and reliable energy supply is crucial to a post-COVID economic recovery, and we’ll continue to be guided by the Energy Security Board in our future energy economy.”

Other stories

How National Energy Market redesign will impact CQ

Council’s five demands for power station closure process

EXPOSED: Record wiped clean as child thugs turn 18

callide power station central queensland cs energy energy market reforms gladstone gladstone hydrogen ecosystem gladstone observer gladstone power station hydrogen park gladstone national energy market queensland government renewable energy queensland rockhampton stanwell corporation stanwell power station
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two women injured after three cars collide in South Rocky

        Premium Content Two women injured after three cars collide in South Rocky

        Breaking Two children were also involved in the three-vehicle crash.

        • 30th Apr 2021 11:05 AM
        Bleijie accuses Labor of ‘losing control’ of health system

        Premium Content Bleijie accuses Labor of ‘losing control’ of health system

        News A Queensland LNP MP has slammed the state of the Rockhampton Hospital after almost...

        Council’s five demands for power station closure process

        Premium Content Council’s five demands for power station closure process

        News Some Banana Shire Councillors expressed their disapproval of the power stations...

        Your long weekend weather guide for CQ

        Premium Content Your long weekend weather guide for CQ

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology experts outline state of the sea, temperatures and rainfall...