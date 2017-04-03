30°
Attacks on CQ mines for Fitzroy water discharges

Amber Hooker
| 3rd Apr 2017 12:21 PM Updated: 12:53 PM
State Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne addresses the media on the major flood, expected to peak at 9.4m on Wednesday.
State Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne addresses the media on the major flood, expected to peak at 9.4m on Wednesday.

ROCKHAMPTON MP Bill Byrne says he is "philosophically opposed" to mines discharges into the Fitzroy system

His comments come as nine Central Queensland mines are currently discharging, one of these was deemed not "compliant" by the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (EHP).

The Rockhampton MP said his stance should come as no surprise as he had advocated the position while in opposition when the Newman Government introduced a new regulatory system overseeing mine practices.

His position hasn't wavered now as one of Queensland's key ministers, holding the Agriculture and Fisheries portfolio.

Mr Byrne believes there are "filtration processes" which could be done on site, but the expense would be the number-one deterrent.

"But I don't see why they should be allowed under any circumstances, no matter how diluted, to put essentially a product from an industrial process into the system," he said.

"They run the science over it, so you get hammered for not believing the science and the pollution and what the level of risk is.

"But I just have a philosophical problem, if nothing else, that basically big-end industrial process can put something into a system.

 

Map of the coal mines which discharge mine-affected water into the Fitzroy Basin. Of the nine mines currently releasing (blue), one was deemed not compliant.
Map of the coal mines which discharge mine-affected water into the Fitzroy Basin. Of the nine mines currently releasing (blue), one was deemed not compliant.

"I don't mind for myself so much.

"I have had a good life, but I've got a brand-new grandchild in this town and I want them to have the best environment that they can possibly have and make a success of their life.

"And I just don't accept those sort of discharges as being something that's desirable or even acceptable."

The EHP's data shows while nine coal mines are currently releasing, there are a total of 37 operational and post-operational sites authorised to release mine-affected water into the Fitzroy Basin.

BHP Coal's Daunia Mine was deemed not compliant in its release into New Chum Creek from March 29.

When questioned whether residents should be concerned about toxic inflows as a result of these practices, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk kept her answer brief.

 

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk addresses the media in Rockhampton on Saturday afternoon, alongside Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow and Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk addresses the media in Rockhampton on Saturday afternoon, alongside Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow and Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne.

"At the moment I am hearing that everything is satisfactory, of course if anything changes through the authorities they will let people know," Ms Palaszczuk said Saturday as she arrived in Rockhampton ahead of this week's major flood event.

Mr Byrne said there was "no question" the Fitzroy was a heavily impacted catchment, and it was a matter of public and scientific record the Fitzroy was a "major contributor" to the problems in the Great Barrier Reef, particularly in regards to sediment loads.

Turning to his own portfolio, Mr Byrne said some agricultural centres had been cooperative in their responsibilities under the Best Management Practice (BMP) in reef catchments, but it had been a "vinegar and honey process" to get some on board.

The regulations aim to improve reef water quality outcomes by working with graziers and producers to reduce the impact of fertiliser, pesticides and sediment entering the Great Barrier Reef.

MORE ON FITZROY WATER:

"So we have had a lot of cooperation with some sectors and most sectors realise that they need a social licence to operate," Mr Byrne said.

"I can see increasingly that if voluntary advancement against these sorts of impacts don't come from industry, then successive governments will gradually apply the screws to regulate the solution.

"Our first preference is to work with industry to get a mutually agreed outcome, but be in no doubt something has to change, it has to change for the better, it can either be done with honey or vinegar."

Ultimately, Mr Byrne believes the Fitzroy River system could become an "absolute centrepiece" dependant on the health of the catchment.

He said restrictions on coal field developments along the Fitzroy, complimented by fish habitat and protection areas would help "keep these locations in pristine condition".

COAL MINES CURRENTLY RELEASING:

  • Callide, Batchfire Callide: Receiving waters Dunn Creek, compliant.
  • Cook Colliery, Caledon Coal: Receiving waters Blackwater Creek, compliant.
  • Curragh, Wesfarmers Curragh: Receiving waters Mackenzie River, compliant.
  • Daunia, BHP: New Chum Creek, not compliant.
  • Ensham, Bligh Coal Limited: Nogoa River, compliant.
  • German Creek, Anglo Coal (German Creek): German Creek, compliant.
  • Hail Creek, Queensland Coal: Middle Creek and Brumby Creek, compliant.
  • Lake Lindsay, Anglo Coal (German Creek): Oaky Creek, compliant.
  • Lake Vermont, Bowen Basin Coal: Phillips Creek, compliant.

COAL MINES CURRENTLY NOT RELEASING:

  • Baralaba and North Wonbindi
  • Blackwater
  • Blair Anthol
  • Boradlea North
  • Burton
  • Carborough Downs
  • Caval Ridge
  • Clermont
  • Dawson North and Central
  • Dawson South
  • Foxleigh
  • Goonyella Riverside
  • Gregory Crinum
  • Grosvenor
  • Isaac Plains
  • Jellinbah
  • Kestrel
  • Middlemount
  • Millenium
  • Minerva
  • Moorvale
  • Moranbah North
  • North Goonyell/Eaglefield
  • Norwich Park
  • Oaky Creek
  • Red Mountain Joint Venutre
  • Rolleston
  • Yarrabee
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  annastacia palaszczuk bill byrne coal mine environment fitzroy river great barrier reef queensland politics

Attacks on CQ mines for Fitzroy water discharges

Attacks on CQ mines for Fitzroy water discharges

