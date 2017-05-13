Govt reappoints 6 CQ Health Board members

IN a show of confidence in the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board, six members have been reappointed for further terms of between two and four years by the State Government.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Cameron Dick said the board, chaired by local government leader Paul Bell AM, had provided strong leadership in the delivery of health services in Central Queensland, overseeing an operating budget of $531.5 million for 2016-17.

"I'm pleased to announce that Graeme Kanofski PSM, Karen Smith, Elizabeth Baker, Dr Poya Sobhanian, Dr Anna Vanderstaay and Lisa Caffery have been reappointed to the board,” the Minister said.

"I congratulate these members and look forward to working with them towards achieving the goal of making Queensland's health system the best in Australia.

"The fact that so many board members sought reappointment is testament to their dedication to their communities.

"The Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board is a diverse group, with five women and four men - all with a range of backgrounds, experience and skills - combining to ensure the broader community is well represented in the health space.”

Mr Dick said 31 people nominated Central Queensland as their preferred board during the public expression of interest process and the task of selecting candidates was a tough one.

Mr Bell, Professor Leone Hinton and Frank Houlihan are continuing their terms as board members.

Mr Dick said the returning mix of members - three of whom were originally appointed for twelve months in May 2016 - will ensure business continuity to the board which will also reduce in size by one position to nine members.

The 16 boards throughout Queensland are responsible under the Hospital and Health Board Act 2011 for local performance of their health services and delivery of public services.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board, effective May 18:

Mr Paul Bell AM (Chair).

Mr Graeme Kanofski PSM (Deputy Chair).

Professor Leone Hinton.

Dr Anna Vanderstaay.

Mr Frank Houlihan.

Ms Karen Smith.

Ms Elizabeth Baker.

Dr Poya Sobhanian.

Ms Lisa Caffery.