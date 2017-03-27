30°
News

Govt reveals when $60M Capricorn Hwy upgrade will start

Michelle Gately
| 27th Mar 2017 6:39 AM
Senator Matt Canavan, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd, Capricornia MP Michelle and Infrastructure and Transport minister Darren Chester consider an upgrade to the Capricorn Highway.
Senator Matt Canavan, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd, Capricornia MP Michelle and Infrastructure and Transport minister Darren Chester consider an upgrade to the Capricorn Highway. Michelle Gately ROK090516roads1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S A vital link to the Galilee Basin, with parts carrying up to 17,000 vehicles on a daily basis.

Rockhampton Regional Council is urging the Federal Government to start upgrades to the Capricorn Hwy as soon as possible, saying the road must be improved before an expected increase in mining activity sees vehicle numbers surge.

At last week's full meeting, councillors discussed the possibility of making an official Notice of Motion at the 2017 Australian Local Government National General Assembly regarding the timeline of the roadworks.

However, late yesterday afternoon Capricornia MP Michelle Landry told The Morning Bulletin the project was set to start in early 2018 with an expected mid-2019 finish. The $60 million works, announced by the Federal Government, are set to see the Capricorn Hwy duplicated between Rockhampton and Gracemere, as well as overtaking lanes added, and bridge and intersection upgrades.

Councillor Tony Williams said the project was a key part of Rockhampton businesses being able to service mining companies in the Galilee Basin, set to boom again with Adani's $22billion Carmichael mega-mine.

He said this would alleviate some of the pressure on the road, which would cop a large traffic increase once those mines came online.

"The Capricorn Hwy plays a significant role in delivering supplies to the mining industry,” Cr Williams said.

"There's an opportunity now to get ahead of the game so to speak, and start to deliver on some of that funding that's already been allocated.”

Cr Williams said starting the work as soon as possible could also benefit the economy and boost jobs in the region.

The upgrades have been funding by the Federal Government, but the road is controlled by the State Government.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricorn highway federal government michelle landry road works

Cyclone Debbie: Worst cyclone in years to hit Queensland

Cyclone Debbie: Worst cyclone in years to hit Queensland

QUEENSLAND hasn’t seen such a violent cyclone in six years.

Cyclone Debbie on collision course with CQ towns: BOM

UPDATE: New radar images show Cyclone Debbie is on a collision course with CQ towns.

CYCLONE Debbie to make a U-turn to CQ's coast after wreaking havoc.

Cyclone Debbie 'storm surge' has CQ town on high alert

King tide and storm surge

STORM surge could reach almost two metres at CQ town.

Cyclone alert: Residents told to evacuate immediately

Rsidents in the orange and red zone have been told to evacuate by tonight.

AREAS in the red and orange zones told to evacuate immediately.

Local Partners

Spotted: Infamous croc returns to Rocky CBD banks

Rockhampton couple encounter crocodile in Fitzroy River

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

The Friday Fling spices up Rocky social scene

HAPPY HOUR: The Friday Fling founders Karlee McKay and Robert Rooney catch up at Restaurant 98 ahead of the inaugural event on April 7.

Four young professionals launch monthly event 'The Friday Fling'

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRRED: Jasmine Rout , Simon Roe and other CQUniversity Hospitality students will serve up martinis at a Martini Sampler Session at the Willby's Training Restaurant this weekend.

There's something for everyone happening in CQ

Why theatre couple are spellbound by Rocky musical scene

Emma McGuire as Galinda and Amanda Hock as Elphaba in Rockhampton's upcoming production of Wicked.

The power couple behind Wicked talk about why they love Rocky

GIG GUIDE: Check out what's live and local

HIGH NOTE: Larren Bean will play three shows across the region this weekend.

There's three days of Rocky's finest to enjoy

Pete Evans' 'extreme advice' slammed after TV tell-all

Celebrity chef Pete Evans is “putting his fans’ health at risk”, after he defended his controversial claims on national TV, say Australian doctors

Housewives’ shocking public fight gets physical

The Real Housewives of Sydney.

Real Housewives’ public fight: ‘She’s a f***ing embarrassment’.

Married At First Sight's shock vow renewal decisions

Nadia’s final decision at the vow renewal ceremony leaves us stunned.

NADIA and Susan's decisions stun viewers.

Family Feud host Grant Denyer in hospital after rally crash

He’s OK. Grant Denyer has survived a serious car crash near Melbourne. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Grant Denyer airlifted to hospital after horror crash

Would you like 90 weeks of paid parental leave?

“It’s changed the culture,” say the Latte Papas of Sweden’s generous parental leave provisions.

Why not move to Sweden: the world’s best place to be a dad

Only one woman nominated for the Gold Logie

Love Child and The Wrong Girl star Jessica Marais is nominated for a Gold Logie this year.

Jessica Marais is about to star in a new Logies controversy

Beer in boot makes lasting impression at CMC Rocks

Country music star Tyler Farr posted this picture of himself drinking a 'booty' at the CMC Festival.

American country star Tyler Farr debuts at CMC Rocks

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 Auction

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

Centrally Located Investment Opportunity

11/104 Talford Street, Allenstown 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $149,000

Located in popular Allenstown this 2 bedroom, 3rd floor unit in the Talford Court apartment complex won't last long. Perfect investment opportunity or gateway into...

IMPECCABLE FAMILY RESIDENCE IN FOREST PARK ESTATE

20 Tamarind Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 4 $565,000

When quality means everything, you'll appreciate the attention to detail and features of this stunning home located in one of Rockhampton's premier locations...

Stunning, Cool, Family Home With Shed -Ony $449,000!

13 Neish Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

You will absolutely love this vibrant, cool, comfortable, a/c, lowset brick family home, perfectly located in a quiet cul de sac street, in the heart of Norman...

1238M2 with Granny Flat plus Large Low-set Brick Home With A Pool

335 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $549,000

Stand-alone Granny Flats like this one are as rare as hens teeth so inspections are a must for this great dual living property in ever popular Frenchville. The...

Fabulous 3 Bedroom Brick Unit

11/1 Currawong Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $259,000

This well looked after low set brick unit is very low maintenance and has only a small yard to mow. Ideal for those looking for an easy to care for property, you...

Granny Flat, Solar Power, Brick Base

21 Barrett Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 1 $335,000

If you have been looking for a home that will suit dual living or just to have room to spread out and relax this property is a must for you to inspect. Features...

Family Home, Rockyview, 5147m Lot (1 Acre Plus)

4 Kendall Court, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 6 $560,000

Located at 4 Kendall Court, Olive Estate, Rockyview is this 4 bedroom family home in a quiet cul-d-sac with plenty of room for the kids to run and play. Features...

Get More for Your Money

21 Brosnan Crescent, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This low set brick home is situated on the outskirts of Rockhampton in a quiet neighbourhood in Parkhurst, with only minutes to the City Centre. 3 great sized...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 10 $659,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

Deadly Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Hot property: View from the top of Rocky

28 King St, The Range is on the market for $920,000.

360-degree views meet classical Queenslander

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!