Govt reveals when $60M Capricorn Hwy upgrade will start

Senator Matt Canavan, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd, Capricornia MP Michelle and Infrastructure and Transport minister Darren Chester consider an upgrade to the Capricorn Highway.

IT'S A vital link to the Galilee Basin, with parts carrying up to 17,000 vehicles on a daily basis.

Rockhampton Regional Council is urging the Federal Government to start upgrades to the Capricorn Hwy as soon as possible, saying the road must be improved before an expected increase in mining activity sees vehicle numbers surge.

At last week's full meeting, councillors discussed the possibility of making an official Notice of Motion at the 2017 Australian Local Government National General Assembly regarding the timeline of the roadworks.

However, late yesterday afternoon Capricornia MP Michelle Landry told The Morning Bulletin the project was set to start in early 2018 with an expected mid-2019 finish. The $60 million works, announced by the Federal Government, are set to see the Capricorn Hwy duplicated between Rockhampton and Gracemere, as well as overtaking lanes added, and bridge and intersection upgrades.

Councillor Tony Williams said the project was a key part of Rockhampton businesses being able to service mining companies in the Galilee Basin, set to boom again with Adani's $22billion Carmichael mega-mine.

He said this would alleviate some of the pressure on the road, which would cop a large traffic increase once those mines came online.

"The Capricorn Hwy plays a significant role in delivering supplies to the mining industry,” Cr Williams said.

"There's an opportunity now to get ahead of the game so to speak, and start to deliver on some of that funding that's already been allocated.”

Cr Williams said starting the work as soon as possible could also benefit the economy and boost jobs in the region.

The upgrades have been funding by the Federal Government, but the road is controlled by the State Government.