News

Govt reversal delivers big win for 525 CQ pensioners

Changes for part-time pensioners kicked in this month.
Changes for part-time pensioners kicked in this month. Paul Braven GLA271216SENIORS
Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by

EARLIER this year 525 Capricornia residents took a hit when their part-pension was taken away from them.

However the former part-pensioners who lost the card in January as a consequence of reforms now have access to the pension once again.

Local member Michelle Landry, said the pension reforms earlier in the year had provided increased pension for people with lower levels of assets, whilst some part-pensioners with high levels of assets lost access to their part-pensions.

"What this meant though was those with higher levels of assets also lost their PCC and could no longer access a range of state and local government and private sector benefits, such as discounted council rates and public transport - the benefits vary from state to state,” Ms Landry said.

"This loss of discount placed a further burden on many in my electorate, which is why I fought so hard to see the decision reversed.

"In reinstating the PCC, we are ensuring that these 525 former part-pensioners in Capricornia will be able to access those benefits again in the future.”

The PCC automatically reinstated from the week commencing Monday, October 9 and it's expected that all those eligible will have their card by now.

"Those expecting a reissued card don't need to do anything to receive it, it will be sent to them automatically,” Ms Landry said.

"They will also retain the Commonwealth Seniors Health Card, which continued to be provided after the January 2017 pension changes. This means they will continue to be paid the energy supplement that they formerly received with their pension.”

For more information about reinstatement of the pensioner concession card, go to www.humanservices.gov.au/individuals/news/pensioner-concession-card-reinstatement

Topics:  pension advice pension card pension changes pensioners

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Aussie first as Rocky introduces new fishing code of practice

Aussie first as Rocky introduces new fishing code of...

As Barra Bounty starts, new initiative launched to limit how many fish taken from the mighty Fitzroy

Bunnings' 'master stroke' Rocky move opening date revealed

The new Bunnings site is set to open mid-2018.

Many changes are in store for the hardware giant

Doctor pleads not guilty to 10 sexual assault charges

Dr Elamurugan Arumugam, who operated out of the Sunshine Plastic Surgery in Rockhampton during the period the alleged offences occurred between 2009 and 2013, entered pleas of not guilty to all 10 sexual assault charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 25, 2017.

Plastic surgeon to stand trial after seven women complain

Celebrity chef to star at Beef Australia 2018

Chef Curtis Stone, second from right, pictured with MasterChef judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston in his LA restaurant Maude. Supplied by Channel 10.

Internationally renowned Australian chef lined up for Beef

Local Partners