Govt reversal delivers big win for 525 CQ pensioners

EARLIER this year 525 Capricornia residents took a hit when their part-pension was taken away from them.

However the former part-pensioners who lost the card in January as a consequence of reforms now have access to the pension once again.

Local member Michelle Landry, said the pension reforms earlier in the year had provided increased pension for people with lower levels of assets, whilst some part-pensioners with high levels of assets lost access to their part-pensions.

"What this meant though was those with higher levels of assets also lost their PCC and could no longer access a range of state and local government and private sector benefits, such as discounted council rates and public transport - the benefits vary from state to state,” Ms Landry said.

"This loss of discount placed a further burden on many in my electorate, which is why I fought so hard to see the decision reversed.

"In reinstating the PCC, we are ensuring that these 525 former part-pensioners in Capricornia will be able to access those benefits again in the future.”

The PCC automatically reinstated from the week commencing Monday, October 9 and it's expected that all those eligible will have their card by now.

"Those expecting a reissued card don't need to do anything to receive it, it will be sent to them automatically,” Ms Landry said.

"They will also retain the Commonwealth Seniors Health Card, which continued to be provided after the January 2017 pension changes. This means they will continue to be paid the energy supplement that they formerly received with their pension.”

For more information about reinstatement of the pensioner concession card, go to www.humanservices.gov.au/individuals/news/pensioner-concession-card-reinstatement