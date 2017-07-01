Govt says program delivers 800+ jobs for CQ

The Queensland Government says its Back to Work program has delivered more than 800 jobs for CQ in the past 12 months.

THE State Government's Back to Work jobs program has delivered more than 800 jobs in Central Queensland in its first 12 months.

Agriculture Minister and Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said Back to Work - which commenced in July 2016 - had proven so successful that an additional $50m had been earmarked for the program in regional Queensland, on top of the $100m already allocated.

"814 people in Central Queensland are now in jobs thanks to our Back to Work program,” Mr Byrne said.

"More than half of these are young workers aged 15-24 who have been employed under the $20,000 Back to Work 'Youth Boost'.

He said the program's importance to Rockhampton couldn't be overstated.

"In the last year the Palaszczuk government has invested $2.4m directly into the city under this program,” Mr Byrne said.

"A total of 248 employers have participated and they have employed 480 Rockhampton jobseekers.

"It's great for the city that the program is continuing to assist our businesses and the unemployed in this highly effective and practical way. Of the 480 jobs that have been delivered in Rockhampton, 188 of them are aged 24 or under as part of the $20,000 Back to Work Youth Boost.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said local employers had already received more than $4.1m in support payments under the program.

"There are a further 794 applications now being processed,” Mrs Lauga said.