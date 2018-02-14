Govt still working on Regional Growth Fund's finer details

THE Federal Government has defended its Regional Growth Fund after accusations Central Queensland was missing out on funds promised by Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

Regional services shadow minister Stephen Jones said Ms Landry had failed to deliver on regional funding, nine months on from the 2017 budget where a $272 million Regional Growth Fund was established.

Mr Jones said there were still no guidelines for the fund and communities including Capricornia were waiting for announcements on projects to be commenced under the $30 million Regional Jobs and Investment Package.

He said there was also "not a shred of information” on the Coalition's Regional City Deals.

In May, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told The Morning Bulletin Rockhampton was a prime location for one of these partnerships which would see all three levels of government working in partnership to create a plan and implementation strategy over several years.

A spokesperson for the regional development minister Dr John McVeigh said the Regional Growth Fund would be a game-changer for rural and regional Australia.

"The Government is consulting with key stakeholders to ensure that the foundations of this transformational program are right before it is launched in the near future,” they said.

"As seen in Geelong and across the North Coast of NSW, the Regional Jobs and Investment Package is currently being rolled out across Australia. The remaining eight regions will be announced shortly.”