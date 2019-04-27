Govt's Shoalwater Bay 'land grab' a blow for Livingstone

WITH just three weeks to go before election day, I am extending an official invitation on behalf of Livingstone ratepayers and the communities of Marlborough and Stanage Bay for Prime Minister Scott Morrison to visit Livingstone Shire and make a commitment to address this grossly unfair Shoalwater Bay Army Training Area expansion plans.

If that commitment is not forthcoming, the only hope Livingstone ratepayers and these townships will have of getting a "fair go" may be through a change of government (see the LNP response below).

While the Federal Government continues to keep Livingstone Shire Council and the community in the dark as to the full extent of land acquisitions, property transfer data has revealed the SWBTA has now increased to almost 31 per cent of Livingstone Shire's total landmass.

The massive Federal Government "land grab" needed to accommodate the $1billion SWBTA expansion and additional Singaporean Army Exercises, will effectively leave Livingstone ratepayers facing major annual financial cost burdens for decades to come.

The reality is the planned $1 billion expansion has also left a dark cloud over the future of both Stanage Bay and Marlborough townships as well as the huge financial body-blow to every ratepayer in the shire and our region's economy.

Property transfer data has revealed Australian Government property acquisitions has now increased the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area to almost 31 per cent of Livingstone Shire's landmass. LSC

While the great unknown now is how many more "behind closed doors" acquisitions are still to come, what is clear is the likely total annual loss of rates revenue from ADF occupying close to one third of our landmass will be well in excess of $2 million.

Combined with projected beef industry economic losses of $35 million annually, resulting from the recent land acquisitions alone, it is a potentially dire situation for our community going forward.

The bitter pill to swallow has been the Federal Government's steadfast refusal to enter into meaningful discussions on the matter.

Every Livingstone ratepayer and small townships of Marlborough and Stanage need to know how the Federal Government will compensate our community for the huge financial cost and long-term negative economic impacts of these massive land acquisitions.

Shoalwater Bay Training Exercise Area Expansion - Stanage Bay Road. Contributed

Despite the $1 billion SWBTA expansion expenditure and $2 billion road infrastructure fund announced in the recent budget, the current Federal Government has also refused to commit one single dollar to addressing pressing road safety upgrade issues.

So far Labor is the only side of politics that has genuinely listened making a $21.6 million commitment to road sealing upgrades and creating economic development opportunities for the Stanage Bay community.

It is simply untenable for any Federal Government to continue asking ratepayers of a shire the size of Livingstone to effectively subsidise ADF, Singaporean and major international army training exercises on the scale we are now seeing.

AN LNP spokesperson has responded to Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig's criticism of funding for Stanage Bay roads:

The Department of Defence is investing over $1 billion in the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, with benefits already flowing through the regional economy. The Coalition Government's Local Industry Capability Plan policy maximises opportunities for the majority of this investment to see the local workforce engaged.

Major activities such as Exercise Talisman Sabre, Exercise Hamel and Singapore's Exercise Wallaby also see economic activity increase across a wide range of services throughout the region. These services range from food providers to transport operators and for general service provision.

A KPMG Socio-Economic Impact Assessment conducted in 2017 found the Initiative will deliver positive and enduring economic benefits, including opportunities for new and sustainable jobs in Central and North Queensland.

Defence will continue to work closely with both local and state governments, as well as local industry to provide as much information as possible on opportunities ahead.

The Defence Department has also met with Livingstone Shire Council to work towards a long-term solution and establish the best mechanism to ensure that any impacts of the Australian Defence Force on Shire infrastructure is managed appropriately.

Defence has made contributions in excess of $10 million to both Livingstone Shire Council and Rockhampton Regional Council for the maintenance of the roads it uses, and will continue to do so on a case-by-case basis.

While plans are at an early state, the Shoalwater Bay Training Area expansion offers an opportunity for Defence to work closely with the Councils to understand future road use requirements (particularly high use areas) and identify key areas of concern for the Council.