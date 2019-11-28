Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ramin Harirchian sexually assaulted a very ill patient during a consultation at a medical clinic last year.
Ramin Harirchian sexually assaulted a very ill patient during a consultation at a medical clinic last year.
Crime

GP found guilty of sexual assault

by Cheryl Goodenough
28th Nov 2019 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE doctor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a female patient during a consultation.

Ramin Harirchian, 51, touched the 26-year-old patient's vagina when she saw him about diarrhoea, vomiting and weight loss issues at a medical centre in Brisbane in October 2018.

Dr Ramin Harirchian outside court in Brisbane. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP
Dr Ramin Harirchian outside court in Brisbane. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

Harirchian was originally charged with rape and sexual assault but the rape charge was amended during the trial to one of sexual assault and Harirchian was discharged on the original sexual assault charge.

The Brisbane District Court jury handed down a guilty verdict on the remaining sexual assault charge today.

The woman told the trial Harirchian touched her vagina but she moved away before his fingers penetrated her.

She said he put his fingers in his mouth afterwards.

While defence barrister Joshua Jones said there was no evidence to support the woman's story, crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread said it was not unusual for there to be one version against another in a sexual assault that usually involved only two people.

court crime doctor ramin harirchian sexual assault violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld Police, Corrective Services face off for charity

        premium_icon Qld Police, Corrective Services face off for charity

        Sport ‘Corrections won by 20 points last year, hopefully it’s a lot closer this year.’

        Another Adani contractor announced

        premium_icon Another Adani contractor announced

        News Over $500m worth of contracts allocated and the miner says there’s more to come.

        Passengers numbers rise for the fifth month

        premium_icon Passengers numbers rise for the fifth month

        News Council are looking at new routes following results from a customer survey.

        State challenges native title feud for Adani land

        premium_icon State challenges native title feud for Adani land

        Politics Fight for recognition brought to CQ court as native claimants claim rights to 3...