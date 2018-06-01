GPS device and burnt court papers link criminal to scene

TWO clueless criminals who broke into a Rockhampton business and stole copper cables made two key mistakes - one was wearing a GPS ankle tracker while the other used his own court papers as kindle for a fire.

Gregory James Murphy, 31, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to two counts of wilful damage, one of starting a fire illegally, one of break and enter, and one of stealing.

His co-accused, James Robert Pattenden, 30, has applied for bail and intends to plead not guilty to five of his six charges.

Pattenden had been released from prison five-weeks earlier and has a GPS tracker fitted to his ankle.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the pair stole two drums of copper cable worth $2000 and 1040 metres of three different types of other copper cable from a business on the Burnett Highway at Port Curtis on May 27 by cutting a hole in the fence.

He said the pair were located the next day at Stanwell Power Station by employees, burning the outer casing of cables to get to the copper with petrol used as an accelerant.

Murphy's lawyer Rowan King said his client also used his court date paperwork as kindle.

Mr Fox said the pair loaded the burnt copper into the back of a vehicle before fleing the scene by cutting a hole in the fence.

Mr King said Murphy had returned to Rockhampton from a drug rehabilitation program in Townsville for an appointment with his lawyer over charges he faced in higher courts, and to see his daughter.

"While he was here, he caught up with a person he had spent time with in custody,” he said.

"He relapsed.”

Mr King said Murphy had run out of money to return north to continue his rehabilitation program when he committed the offences.

Murphy had a 13-page criminal history, referred to by Magistrate Mark Morrow as "atrocious”, and Mr King said reflected the offending by a drug addict.

Mr Morrow sentenced Murphy to 18-months prison with parole eligibility on November 30.

Meanwhile, Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke made a bail application on Pattenden's behalf.

She said while Pattenden's GPS tracker will show he was at the scene of the crime, he was only there a short period of time and argued that he did not carry out the majority of the offending.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said since his release from prison five weeks ago after a 17-month period in custody, Pattenden was avoiding known criminals, other than Murphy.

She said her client, who does not have a drivers licence, was a passenger in Murphy's car and thought they were going to Gracemere.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said Pattenden argued with Murphy, when he realised they were diverting from Gracemere, and asked to to get out of the car.

The court heard the Stanwell staff who witnessed the pair burning the cables took photographs.

Mr Morrow adjourned Pattenden's bail application until today, ordering police prosecution present the court with the images and statements of witnesses