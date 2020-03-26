Menu
Gracemere Family Practice implements new safety measures
GPs moving towards telehealth services

Zara Gilbert
26th Mar 2020 3:06 PM
GRACEMERE Family ­Practice this week announced strict new measures in order to effectively implement social distancing and minimise the public’s exposure to infection.

Taking to Facebook, Dr Vijay Prahlad from Gracemere Family Practice revealed the health service’s three-part plan, stating “difficult times, require difficult measures.”

These initiatives include ­patients only calling the practice when absolutely ­necessary, staff triaging ­patients over the phone and in the carpark ­(patients are not permitted to enter the ­premises unless cleared to do so) and telehealth consultations when appropriate.

As safety measures ramp up across the country in the wake of COVID-19, more GP practices are expected to move towards telehealth appointments in an attempt to keep waiting rooms clear.

coronavirusrockhampton covid-19
