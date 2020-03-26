GPs moving towards telehealth services

GRACEMERE Family ­Practice this week announced strict new measures in order to effectively implement social distancing and minimise the public’s exposure to infection.

Taking to Facebook, Dr Vijay Prahlad from Gracemere Family Practice revealed the health service’s three-part plan, stating “difficult times, require difficult measures.”

These initiatives include ­patients only calling the practice when absolutely ­necessary, staff triaging ­patients over the phone and in the carpark ­(patients are not permitted to enter the ­premises unless cleared to do so) and telehealth consultations when appropriate.

As safety measures ramp up across the country in the wake of COVID-19, more GP practices are expected to move towards telehealth appointments in an attempt to keep waiting rooms clear.