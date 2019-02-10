GPS Rowing: Nudgee star on the rise

There no time for coasting in Year 12, but Nudgee College vice-captain Patrick Long wants to make a success of a particularly busy month of March.

The March 17 climax to the GPS rowing season at the Head of River is followed by Long's defence of his national under-17 single scull championship.

Long's family home is at nearby Wavell Heights, but mother Donna and father Brendan put him in as a Nudgee boarder for term 1, such is his sporting schedule with six training sessions a week as well as his scholastic program.

"Boarding for term 1 has helped me with time management and getting on top of my studies _ you aren't waiting your parents to take you home to shadow,'' Long said.

"It's always a big first term (including the GPS rowing season), so it's good for me to get the organisation down pat.''

Patrick Long is the national under-17 single scull champion. Picture: AAP

Nudgee's open first eight, in which Long has the six seat, have won all four of their races this season, with authoritative wins by margins of 10.77 sec and 6.72 sec over runners-up, Churchie, on Saturday.

The GPS rowing crews will next race on Saturday week due to a bye weekend.

"With the season starting, it's been good to get the mental edge. We're turning up and seeing who's there to do it with us,'' Long said.

Nudgee head rowing coach John Bowes said the 16-year-old has a good rowing physiology.

"He is tall, with long limbs, well muscled with a top cardiovascular system,'' Bowes said.

"He is very strong but also a good boat mover.

"He has won the national under-17 single scull title two years running and also won the national under-17 quad scull title last year with other members from the Nudgee first eight.

"He has a great temperament for the hard work of rowing and keeps his composure under pressure.

"Pat comes from a supportive but non interfering family. He also has lots of other interests outside of rowing which helps to keep him grounded.''

Nudgee first eight boat crew at the Nudgee boat shed on the Brisbane river. Picture: AAP

One is rugby union, at which he may gain the distinction of first XV selection this year as well as his open first eight involvement.

"I want to try out for the squad. I'm just keen to get out on the oval,'' Long said.

"I played 16As last year. My dad grew up playing with Brothers rugby club.''

Six boys in Nudgee's open first eight rowed in the same program in year eight.

"Ethan (Ferraro) in the stroke seat came (to Nudgee) in grade eight and we have been good mates for a long time.

"I've known Tom Enders since year 5. He's in the mix for the first eight. We have a great time on and off the water.''