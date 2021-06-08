Menu
Councillor Drew Wickerson with a bundle of books from the giant book sale at Southside Library.
Grab a bag of preloved books for just $5 at the library

Vanessa Jarrett
7th Jun 2021 4:00 PM
Snatch a bargain with some preloved books this week as the Giant Pre-loved Book Sale begins at the Rockhampton Southside Library.

The sale will be at the foyer of the library during opening hours and book lovers can bring a box or a bag and fill it with preloved books for just $5.

Communities and Heritage Councillor Drew Wickerson said giving these books some renewed shelf life is the perfect way to continue celebrating World Environment Day.

“What better way to reduce, reuse and recycle than to add some preloved books to your collection,” Cr Wickerson said.

“Our library staff have been busily working on refreshing the collection with a large-scale cull of old, excess or unused stock across all our branches over the last 12 months.

“We have some absolutely fantastic preloved library books which hopefully may find a new lease of life on your bookshelves.

“Whether it is fiction, nonfiction, children’s or adult titles, there will be something for everyone in every genre.

“There is something very special about the browsing for a good book and you never know what treasures you may find.

“So get in quick and stock up on some great titles for your home library.”

