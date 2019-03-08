Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

Grab-and-run handbag thief took off with $219 item

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
8th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who stole a $219 handbag from a Rockhampton store told police he had no idea why he did it but planned to give it to a female relative.

Klient Richard Pretlove, 43, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of stealing.

The court heard Pretlove stole the bag from Strand Bags on November 18 and was located a short time later on Bolsover St with the item after running from the store.

Pretlove, who had a 12-page criminal history, was sentenced to two months' prison, wholly suspended and operational for eight months.

rockhampton magistrates court theft tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Memories on display aim to spark joy

    premium_icon Memories on display aim to spark joy

    News Narelle Windress is opening her beloved collection of vintage fashions and accessories to the public

    • 8th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
    Council responds to metered parking claims

    premium_icon Council responds to metered parking claims

    News Residents voiced their concern metered parking would be introduced

    • 8th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
    Tradie mixed pills and alcohol before assaulting police

    premium_icon Tradie mixed pills and alcohol before assaulting police

    Crime He's been banned from the Rockhampton Safe Night Precinct

    • 8th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
    Sit in the plunge bath and look out across views of the city

    premium_icon Sit in the plunge bath and look out across views of the city

    Property House of the Week: Five bedrooms, two bathroom, media room

    • 8th Mar 2019 1:00 AM