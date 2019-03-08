Grab-and-run handbag thief took off with $219 item

A MAN who stole a $219 handbag from a Rockhampton store told police he had no idea why he did it but planned to give it to a female relative.

Klient Richard Pretlove, 43, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of stealing.

The court heard Pretlove stole the bag from Strand Bags on November 18 and was located a short time later on Bolsover St with the item after running from the store.

Pretlove, who had a 12-page criminal history, was sentenced to two months' prison, wholly suspended and operational for eight months.