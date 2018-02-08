Menu
Gracemere armed robber's first court day

Police are on the hunt for a man who robbed the Gracemere Foodworks at knife-point about 8pm yesterday.
Kerri-Anne Mesner
A N 18-YEAR-OLD charged with one count of armed robbery in relation to an incident at the Gracemere Foodworks on Monday night has been remanded in custody.

Marcel Barry Waterton had his matter mentioned in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning where defence lawyer Lauren Townsend ordered a brief of evidence and the case was adjourned until April 4 for mention.

Police will allege Waterton robbed the Gracemere Foodworks store on Lawrie Street at 8.05pm Monday at knifepoint while carrying a Bob Marley backpack and fled the store on foot with about $2500 cash.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
