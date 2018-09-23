Gracemere beats Frenchville in cricket starter

CRICKET: FRENCHVILLE Sports Club's local A-grade competition got under way on the weekend, with last year's finalist Frenchville Falcons taking on Gracemere Bulls.

Gracemere A-grade captain Aaron Harmsworth said taking out the 166-167 win did a lot for the team's confidence going into the season.

"Frenchville won the toss and batted first, and made 166 all up,” he said.

"Gracemere got the runs with only five out and we won with five wickets in hand.

Cricket: Gracemere's Ben Milne bowling to Frenchville. Allan Reinikka ROK220918acricket

"They were two for 127 when batting and it looked like they would make a good score but we got out and made runs.”

Harmsworth said his team was in a bit of trouble early on in the game.

"We were in a bit of trouble early and were buggered and made it 110 not out,” he said.

"Frenchville's Joe McGaharn and Lachlan Hartley were both out shortly after posting their 50 after 100 run partnership together.”

Cricket: Frenchville's Luke Taylor. Allan Reinikka ROK220918acricket

Harmsworth said his team is nearly at full-strength, with only one or two players away for their season debut on Saturday.

"We had a good batting line-up and did well to chase that win,” he said.

A stand-out was Todd Harmsworth, who had his first 100 in his first A-grade match.

"He made 100 off 62 balls,” Harmsworth said.

"There was some pretty special hitting and his first 100 in A-grade.

"It was a big moment for him and he batted really well.

"He's been hitting well for a couple of years now and we'll look for more opportunities higher in the order for him. He's going to have a big season.”

Cricket: Frenchville's Riley Connor. Allan Reinikka ROK220918acricket

Harmsworth relied on his previous knowledge of Frenchville in guiding his team.

"We just know every time we've played them i the last four or five years, it's always come to the last couple over and wickets,” he said.

"It was a close game. There's a strong rivalry there and it was a tightly fought game.

"We expect the same every time so we've got to be on the top of our game every time.

"We won the pre-season 20-20 competition against Frenchville and beat last year's premiers. It was a good start and that's all we can ask for.”

Gracemere go into a BYE next weekend.