Gracemere beats The Glen in round 14 of Capricorn Challenge

CRICKET: In Round 14 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge on Saturday, Gracemere Bulls expected a tough game against The Glen at Gladstone's Sun Valley Park.

However, after losing the toss and being sent in to bowl, captain Aaron Harmsworth was pleased with how they delivered against the "quality team”.

"We got them all out for 87 runs in 40 overs, and were three wickets down in the 24th over, with Mark O'Keefe staying not out as our opening batsman.

"We didn't mind bowling first. There was a little moisture lest around after a bit of rain these last few days and the breeze was blowing and our good swing bowlers did a pretty good job.

"Bryce Heal took four wickets. He was probably our best swing bowler.

"Cayde Horan bowled well too, getting a big wicketand taking three wickets. Jason Peacock also took two.”

Harmsworth said the team's plan going in was to bowl out the innings and in "chasing the small tail”, they didn't want to lose too many wickets.

"We were nice and tight to start with and didn't get our first wicket until the eighth over,” he said.

"We were trying to build pressure and hoping they'd play a couple of good shots.

"With the change over at 87, obviously I'm happy.”

Gracemere, sitting at fourth on the ladder, will go up against top placed Frenchville next week.

At Rockhampton Cricket Grounds, Rockhampton Brothers were beaten by BITS.

Brothers were all out for 45 with Ky Hull claiming seven runs. BITS got the runs with three down.