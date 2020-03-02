Gracemere Bulls secure second spot in cricket comp

CRICKET: Gracemere Bulls cemented second place after a batsman’s day out on the Saturday in the second last round of the Frenchville Sport Club Capricorn Challenge for the 2019/20 season Against the CA Accounting Rockhampton Brothers.

The Bulls opened the batting and made a point of distributing the runs with eight of the 11 posting scores over 10 runs.

Openers Trent Acutt and Luke Johnstone stuck out nine overs before both falling in quick succession, but not before laying a 47-run foundation.

CRICKET CAP CHALLENGE: Gracemere's Trent Acutt

Enter the Skipper Todd Harmsworth batting at four.

He got to work making 61 runs off 43 balls while Kristopher McDonald, Matthew Van Bael and Steven Munchow fell around him for a 26-run combination.

Tail enders Stevie Roser (15), Jarred Walsh (17) and Kade Horan (15) all did their part to achieve the 216 runs before the team was bowled out in the last over.

Brothers bowling attack did not make the game any easier for themselves, haemorrhaging 32 extras.

CRICKET CAP CHALLENGE: Rockhampton Brothers' Michael Harmsworth

In six overs, Johnstone put on a clinic with the ball, taking five scalps, leaking only nine runs with three maidens.

Brothers opener Bevin Moyers was the only player to have a significant impact on the Brothers scorecard, bagging 28 in eight and a half overs.

Bow Connor and Sam Guerin both posted 11 runs as the rest of the line-up fell cheaply.

Brothers were eventually bowled out for just 77 in 22.2 overs.

Gracemere will have a bye next week and fifth placed Brothers will take on fourth placed Capricorn Coast.